How the 10 richest people in the world made their fortunes

There are more billionaires in 2024 than at any point in history. Even as the world grapples with economic and political instability, the wealthiest people alive continue to accrue wealth at record numbers.

Advertisement

This is especially true among the upper echelons of the extremely wealthy. The 20 richest people in the world added $700 billion to their collective net worths in 2023, according to a Forbes analysis.

While there are many industries in which it is possible to achieve financial success, the world’s wealthiest people share several similarities. Seven of the top 10 earned their fortunes through technology and social media, while the other three did so through running massive conglomerates. Most were born into relatively affluent American families and all are men.

In spite of these similarities, however, the specific paths that the richest people in the world took to success do look different.

Read on to learn how the 10 richest people in the world became so wealthy.