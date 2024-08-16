News

Rivian has to stop making electric vans for Amazon

It’s the latest supply chain issue for the nascent EV maker

By
Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Rivian has to stop making electric vans for Amazon
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc (Getty Images)
In This Story
UPS+0.60%AMZN-1.82%RIVN+1.89%

Rivian has paused production of its electric van, which it built for Amazon, because of a parts shortage. It’s the latest supply chain issue for the nascent EV maker.

Suggested Reading

A new HIV prevention drug could get FDA approval this year
Red state workers prepare to head to the office. Some never left
Adele said this guy's $7.5 million mansion was haunted — and now he can't sell it
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

A new HIV prevention drug could get FDA approval this year
Red state workers prepare to head to the office. Some never left
Adele said this guy's $7.5 million mansion was haunted — and now he can't sell it
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The shortage began earlier this month, according to Rivian, but the automaker declined to say exactly which components were in short supply. A spokesperson for the company did say it expects to recover all missed production, however, there’s no timeline for that. From Bloomberg:

Part shortages are common in the industry, a Rivian RIVN+1.89% spokesperson told Bloomberg, adding that production of R1 electric pickup and SUV models is unaffected. All affected employees have the opportunity to continue working 40 hours a week during the pause.

The interruption marks another production hiccup for the EV maker as it works toward boosting output of its EV lineup next year. Irvine, California-based Rivian RIVN+1.89% currently makes battery-electric SUVs and pickups at its Illinois factory, along with the delivery van that it supplies primarily to Amazon AMZN-1.82%, its biggest shareholder.

Rivian has amassed a surplus of the delivery vans at the plant that are awaiting delivery to Amazon AMZN-1.82%. The carmaker has a deal to supply the company with 100,000 vans by the end of the decade, and about 15,000 are already in service in the US.

Advertisement

Related Content

Rivian delivered its first shipment outside the US, and its stock popped
EV startup Rivian's losses just keep getting bigger

Related Content

Rivian delivered its first shipment outside the US, and its stock popped
EV startup Rivian's losses just keep getting bigger

A spokesperson for Amazon told Bloomberg it is aware of the issue Rivian is having, but it doesn’t expect to be impacted by it.

Rivian’s vans account for a fraction of the overall fleet used to deliver packages for Amazon, which taps gig workers who drive their own vehicles, as well as traditional couriers such as UPS UPS+0.60% Corp.

Rivian Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough has said the carmaker expects Amazon to take fewer deliveries during the fourth quarter, consistent with the online merchant’s seasonal pattern when it focuses on the holiday sales rush.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Rivian doubled down on its target to build around 57,000 EVs this year between the van, the R1s SUV and the R1T pickup truck. That’s right in line with its 2023 levels.

A version of this article appeared on Jalopnik’s The Morning Shift.