Robert Half Inc Com (RHI) reports earnings

In This Story RHI +0.76%

Robert Half Inc Com (RHI+0.76% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The filing reports total service revenues of $5.80 billion for the year, a decrease of 9.3% compared to the previous year. This decline is attributed to reduced demand in contract and permanent placement talent solutions.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Contract talent solutions revenues were $3.36 billion, a 13.8% decrease from the prior year, primarily due to a 14.6% reduction in the number of hours worked by engagement professionals.

Advertisement

Permanent placement talent solutions revenues declined by 14.1% to $487 million, driven by a 17.0% decrease in the number of placements.

Advertisement

Protiviti, the company's business consulting segment, reported revenues of $1.95 billion, a slight increase of 1.1% from the previous year.

Advertisement

The company reported a net income of $252 million, down 38.8% from the previous year, with diluted net income per share decreasing to $2.44.

Operating cash flow for the year was $410 million, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $538 million at year-end.

Advertisement

The company repurchased 3.5 million shares of its common stock during the year, at a total cost of $249 million.

Robert Half Inc Com declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 25, 2025.

Advertisement

The company continues to invest in technology and innovation, including artificial intelligence, to enhance its service offerings and operational efficiency.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Robert Half Inc Com annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.