Rocky Mountain Chocolate: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $999,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Durango, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The confectionery producer and retailer posted revenue of $6.6 million in the period.

