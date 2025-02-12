Earnings Snapshots

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) reports earnings

The filing was submitted on February 12, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
RPRX+0.57%

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX+0.57%) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Apple just launched a major health study. Here is how you can join
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing highlights Royalty Pharma's position as the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties, with a portfolio including royalties on over 35 commercial products and 14 development-stage product candidates.

Suggested Reading

It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Apple just launched a major health study. Here is how you can join
Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

For the year 2024, Royalty Pharma reported total income and other revenues of $2.26 billion, a decrease from $2.35 billion in 2023. The decrease was attributed to a significant milestone receipt in 2023 related to Zavzpret.

Advertisement

Related Content

Pandora Media’s growing pains are starting to hurt
Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut

Related Content

Pandora Media’s growing pains are starting to hurt
Treasuries tumble as inflation surprise reduces odds of interest-rate cut

The company recorded a provision for changes in expected cash flows from financial royalty assets of $732.5 million, primarily due to declines in sell-side equity research analysts’ consensus sales forecasts for certain products.

Advertisement

Royalty Pharma's net income attributable to the company was $859.0 million, down from $1.13 billion in the previous year. This decrease was primarily due to higher provision expense in the current period.

Advertisement

Portfolio Receipts, a key performance metric representing cash generation from portfolio investments, totaled $2.80 billion in 2024, a decrease from $3.05 billion in 2023.

The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $929.0 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $477.0 million at the end of 2023.

Advertisement

Royalty Pharma announced several new investments in 2024, including a $350 million synthetic royalty on Niktimvo and a $125 million synthetic royalty on Rytelo.

The company issued $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in June 2024, with a weighted average coupon rate of 5.48%, to fund strategic acquisitions.

Advertisement

Royalty Pharma plans to acquire its Manager for approximately $1.1 billion, a transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to shareholder approval.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Royalty Pharma plc annual 10-K report dated February 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.