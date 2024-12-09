Business News

Rupert Murdoch's effort to leave his media empire to Lachlan — and not his other children — has failed

A Nevada commissioner called the attempt to change his irrevocable trust a "carefully crafted charade."

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Rupert Murdoch&#39;s effort to leave his media empire to Lachlan — and not his other children — has failed
Photo: Andy Barron (AP)
In This Story
FOX-1.20%NWSA-0.32%

A Nevada commissioner denied Rupert Murdoch’s attempt to change his irrevocable trust and leave his conservative media empire under the sole control of his son, Lachlan, according to a report Monday.

Suggested Reading

Stocks will be volatile until the cost of Trump's tariffs become clear, strategist says
Canada retaliates against Trump with new tariffs on American-made goods
Walmart is trying to pass tariff costs onto suppliers. It's not alone
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Stocks will be volatile until the cost of Trump's tariffs become clear, strategist says
Canada retaliates against Trump with new tariffs on American-made goods
Walmart is trying to pass tariff costs onto suppliers. It's not alone
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The New York Times reported that Commissioner Edmund J. Gorman, Jr. issued a scathing ruling Saturday against Murdoch, who thought giving Lachlan full reign of his companies would guarantee their continued right-wing slant.

Advertisement

Related Content

Intel has a new CEO — and the stock jumps 12%
Tesla's reputational hit while Elon Musk works for Trump is unprecedented, JPMorgan says

Related Content

Intel has a new CEO — and the stock jumps 12%
Tesla's reputational hit while Elon Musk works for Trump is unprecedented, JPMorgan says

Commissioner Gorman called the attempt to change the trust a “carefully crafted charade” meant to “permanently cement Lachlan Murdoch’s executive roles” that was being done “regardless of the impacts such control would have over the companies or the beneficiaries” of his trust.

Advertisement

Murdoch’s lawyer told the Times he intends to appeal the decision, which still has to be ratified or rejected by a district judge.

Advertisement

The family’s current trust gives Murdoch’s four eldest children — Lachlan, James, Elisabeth, and Prudence — equal voting rights over the family’s media conglomerates after his death. The companies include Fox (FOXA-0.83%), the parent company of Fox News and the broadcast network Fox, and News Corp (NWSA-0.32%), the owner of the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and several newspapers and television stations in Australia and Britain.

Last year, it was revealed that Murdoch and three of his heirs — James, Elisabeth, and Prudence — were engaged in a secret legal battle over the future of his companies after Murdoch filed to change the terms of an irrevocable family trust. Although the trust was supposed to be inviolable, it included a provision that allowed amendments if they were done in good faith to benefit all of its members.

Advertisement

Murdoch, 93, argued that a “lack of consensus” among his heirs “would impact the strategic direction at both companies including a potential reorientation of editorial policy and content.” This, he said, gave him grounds to give Lachlan full control.

Both James and Elisabeth are less conservative than their father and Lachlan, which apparently sparked Murdoch’s concern for the future of his empire. In court, the aging business tycoon said keeping the right-wing politics of his outlets was essential to their financial success. James, Elisabeth, and Prudence were reportedly surprised by their father’s move to transfer control only to Lachlan.

Advertisement

Murdoch retired from Fox and News Corp last year. Lachlan is now the current chairman of News Corp and the executive chairman and CEO of Fox.

Additional reporting by Bruce Gil.