S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) reports earnings

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports a 14% increase in revenue to $14.2 billion, driven by growth in all reportable segments, particularly in Ratings and Market Intelligence. Ratings saw a 31% rise in revenue due to increased corporate bond ratings and bank loan ratings revenue.

Operating profit increased by 39%, reaching $5.6 billion. This was attributed to revenue growth and efficiency improvements, despite higher compensation costs and technology investments.

Net income attributable to S&P Global Inc. rose to $3.9 billion, a 47% increase from the previous year, with diluted earnings per share at $12.35.

The company completed several acquisitions in 2024, including Visible Alpha and World Hydrogen Leaders, and divested its PrimeOne business and Fincentric.

S&P Global Inc. continues to focus on expanding its product offerings in areas such as energy transition and sustainability, leveraging technology investments to enhance its services.

The company also reported a strong financial position with cash flows from operations providing sufficient liquidity for ongoing investments and shareholder returns.

S&P Global Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The filing details various risks, including cybersecurity threats, regulatory changes, and market volatility, which could impact future performance.

S&P Global Inc. remains focused on executing its strategic priorities, including enhancing customer experience, driving growth through innovation, and maintaining operational resilience.

