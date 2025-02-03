What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because 'espresso' queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy

Food & Fine Dining

Say you can't sleep? Baby we know, so try making at-home espresso

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because &#39;espresso&#39; queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy
Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter spent Sunday night working late. Because she’s a singer. The Disney Channel (DIS) actress-turned-international pop star performed a medley of her hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

In addition to receiving ample applause, Carpenter also went home with her first two Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Album for “Short n’ Sweet” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso.”

If listening to Carpenter’s hypnotic hit single, or just staying up late to watch an awards show, has left you craving some caffeine, then it might be the moment to finally invest in an espresso machine for your own kitchen.

It used to be that getting a high quality shot of espresso required running down to your favorite coffee shop or using an old fashioned moka pot on the stove. Espresso machines for personal use were relatively uncommon and the available options often couldn’t match the caliber of a cafe.

As of 2023, however, semi-automatic espresso machines make up 40% of the American coffee machine market, according to Research and Markets. This stat is particularly striking, in light of the fact that 66% of Americans drink coffee daily – beating out every other beverage, including tap water.

If you’re passionate about espresso and want the highest quality brew in your kitchen, continue reading to learn more about the 10 most expensive espresso machines in the world, according to the food industry trend publication Chef’s Pencil.

10. Dolce & Gabbana x SMEG Sicily Is My Love: $1,500

10. Dolce & Gabbana x SMEG Sicily Is My Love: $1,500

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because &#39;espresso&#39; queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy
Photo: Dolce & Gabbana/SMEG
9. Jura Z8: $4,462

9. Jura Z8: $4,462

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because &#39;espresso&#39; queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy
Photo: Jura Z8
8. Dalla Corte Studio Blaze- $4,650

8. Dalla Corte Studio Blaze- $4,650

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because &#39;espresso&#39; queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy
Photo: Dalla Corte
7. Elektra Sixties T1 Deliziosa: $5,200

7. Elektra Sixties T1 Deliziosa: $5,200

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because &#39;espresso&#39; queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy
Photo: Elektra Espresso Company
6. Victoria Arduino E1 Prima Matt Black: $6,000

6. Victoria Arduino E1 Prima Matt Black: $6,000

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because &#39;espresso&#39; queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy
Photo: Victoria Arduino
5. Rocket Espresso R Nine: $6,500

5. Rocket Espresso R Nine: $6,500

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because &#39;espresso&#39; queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy
Photo: Rocket Espresso
4. Kaffeselskabet Crown: $6,600

4. Kaffeselskabet Crown: $6,600

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because &#39;espresso&#39; queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy
Photo: Kaffeselskabet Crown
3. Faema E61 Jubilé A1 1 Group Automatic: $8,440

3. Faema E61 Jubilé A1 1 Group Automatic: $8,440

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because &#39;espresso&#39; queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy
Photo: Faema
2. La Marzocco GS3 MP: $8,700

2. La Marzocco GS3 MP: $8,700

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because &#39;espresso&#39; queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy
Photo: La Marzocco
1. Aviatore Veloce TurboJet – $21,565

1. Aviatore Veloce TurboJet – $21,565

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive espresso machines — because &#39;espresso&#39; queen Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy
Photo: Super Veloce
