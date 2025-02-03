Sabrina Carpenter spent Sunday night working late. Because she’s a singer. The Disney Channel (DIS) actress-turned-international pop star performed a medley of her hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

In addition to receiving ample applause, Carpenter also went home with her first two Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Album for “Short n’ Sweet” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso.”

If listening to Carpenter’s hypnotic hit single, or just staying up late to watch an awards show, has left you craving some caffeine, then it might be the moment to finally invest in an espresso machine for your own kitchen.

It used to be that getting a high quality shot of espresso required running down to your favorite coffee shop or using an old fashioned moka pot on the stove. Espresso machines for personal use were relatively uncommon and the available options often couldn’t match the caliber of a cafe.

As of 2023, however, semi-automatic espresso machines make up 40% of the American coffee machine market, according to Research and Markets. This stat is particularly striking, in light of the fact that 66% of Americans drink coffee daily – beating out every other beverage, including tap water.

If you’re passionate about espresso and want the highest quality brew in your kitchen, continue reading to learn more about the 10 most expensive espresso machines in the world, according to the food industry trend publication Chef’s Pencil.