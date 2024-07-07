How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 25 safest cars right now

About
Autos

The 25 safest cars right now

All of these cars are winners of the IIHS' 2024 Top Safety Pick+ award

By
Logan Carter / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Gif: IIHS/ Youtube (Fair Use)

To win a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, cars must not only pass a litany of tests designed to emulate real-world crash scenarios, but offer exemplary performance in the full spectrum of crash tests. These include earning the IIHS’ highest rating of good in the small overlap front crash test, and in the updated side crash test which uses a heavier barrier to more accurately represent the average car on American roads today. They must also receive either the highest rating of good or the second-highest rating of acceptable in headlight tests and in the pedestrian front crash prevention test, as well as the updated moderate overlap front test, which accounts for rear seat occupant protection as well as front seat occupant protection.

Advertisement

The IIHS also gives normal Top Safety Pick awards, which don’t account for vehicle performance in its most-recently added crash test, the updated moderate overlap front test. This test was recently updated, and now includes a child-sized crash test dummy behind the driver’s seat. The addition of the rear seat dummy has proven difficult for many vehicles to excel in, as proven by the significantly higher number of Top Safety Pick winners than Top Safety Pick+ winners.

If you want to know what cars are considered the safest of the safe, we’ve rounded up all of the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick+ winners.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 27

2024 Acura Integra

2024 Acura Integra

2024 Acura Integra updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The Integra is a great option for anyone looking for a premium small car, and it can be had in spicy Type S trim to bring some extra fun to the party.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 27

2024 Mazda 3 Hatchback And Sedan

2024 Mazda 3 Hatchback And Sedan

2024 Mazda 3 hatchback updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The Mazda 3, both in hatchback and sedan forms, is a fantastic option for folks who are looking for a small, affordable, safe, and fun-to-drive vehicle. If you need something with a bit more space without sacrificing safety, Mazda has a few other vehicles on this list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 27

2024 Toyota Prius

2024 Toyota Prius

2023 Toyota Prius IIHS ratings explained

The latest Prius has shocked the automotive world by bringing fun to the otherwise efficient and affordable compact, and it brings a heaping helping of safety, too. It’s also Toyota’s only vehicle that makes the Top Safety Pick+ list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 27

2024 Honda Accord

2024 Honda Accord

2023 Honda Accord updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The new Accord makes a great case for the traditional family sedan, being spacious, efficient, affordable and very safe. The only other Honda on the list is the HR-V, so if you’re looking for a safe Honda that’s not a sedan, that’s going to be your best bet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 27

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Hyundai has several cars on this list, and the excellent Ioniq 6 is one of them. If you feel the need for something with a higher seating position, its big brother the Ioniq 5 also made the Top Safety Pick+ list, so you’re positively spoiled for choice.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 27

2024 Genesis G80 And G80 Electrified

2024 Genesis G80 And G80 Electrified

2024 Genesis Electrified G80 updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Most Genesis vehicles made the Top Safety Pick+ list, but few offer the availability of either an ICE or electric powertrain option. Regardless of your preferred fuel, the G80 will get you there safely and stylishly. But, if you want the ultimate in luxury, continue to the next slide.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 27

2024 Genesis G90

2024 Genesis G90

2024 Genesis G90 updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Genesis’ flagship sedan stands tall on the Top Safety Pick+ list, representing the only full-sized sedan to make the cut, though it did score the second-highest ranking of acceptable for the updated moderate overlap crash test. It’s still an incredibly safe, luxurious, and handsome car.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 27

2024 Genesis GV60

2024 Genesis GV60

2024 Genesis GV60 updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Yet another Genesis, the GV60 is the brand’s smallest vehicle, and it’s all-electric. It shares a platform with the Hyundai Ioniq models, but being a Genesis, it offers an elevated experience. Plus a very safe one, at that.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 27

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The Ioniq 5 is a great little EV, so it’s encouraging to see it land on the Top Safety Pick+ list. It looks great, drives well, has enough space to be the family vehicle, and it’s extremely safe. Well done, Hyundai.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 27

2024 Honda HR-V

2024 Honda HR-V

2024 Honda HR-V updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

It’s great to see some truly affordable entry-level cars on a list of the safest cars on sale. The Honda HR-V is a spiritual descendant of the much loved Honda Fit, and it holds down the fort as the entry-level Honda product.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 27

2024 Hyundai Kona

2024 Hyundai Kona

2024 Hyundai Kona updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Another very affordable option, the handsome new Kona is one of Hyundai’s most popular models. Yet more proof that you don’t have to spend tons of money to end up in a safe car.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 27

2024 Mazda CX-30

2024 Mazda CX-30

2024 Mazda CX-30 updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Mazda has the most cars of any one manufacturer on the Top Safety Pick+ list. Where the HR-V and Kona are both solid and affordable options in this class, the CX-30 brings some fun along with it, too. The CX-30 is comparably priced to those other two small crossovers, and it’s just as safe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 27

2024 Mazda CX-50

2024 Mazda CX-50

2024 Mazda CX-50 updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The CX-50 is the fourth Mazda to make this list, and it offers a great package for a small family. Props to Mazda for making so many great vehicles that earn Top Safety Pick+ awards.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 27

2024 Ford Explorer

2024 Ford Explorer

2022 Ford Explorer updated moderate overlap front IIHS crash test

The first American car on the list, the Ford Explorer’s reputation precedes it. At one point it was the quintessential family SUV, and it’s still a respectable contender, though other options have passed it in sales. If you’re looking for something big that can tow while keeping you and the family safe, the Explorer is a great choice.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 27

2024 Kia Telluride

2024 Kia Telluride

2023 Kia Telluride updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The Kia Telluride is the sweetheart of the three-row crossover category, winning buyers with its rugged looks, spacious interior, and affordable price. Earning a Top Safety Pick+ award is a cherry on top.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 27

2024 Mazda CX-90 And CX-90 PHEV

2024 Mazda CX-90 And CX-90 PHEV

2024 Mazda CX-90 updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Mazda’s largest crossover, the CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV, excelled in IIHS testing. Another example of the brand offering a sportier option to folks who need a three-row vehicle without sacrificing safety or efficiency.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 27

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

2024 Nissan Pathfinder updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The Pathfinder is the only Nissan on the list, though it is the most likely Nissan to be doing family duties, so it’s a good thing it earned a Top Safety Pick+ award. Many other Nissans made the Top Safety Pick cut, but the Pathfinder is the only one to earn the Plus award.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 27

2024 Subaru Ascent

2024 Subaru Ascent

2022 Subaru Ascent updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The Ascent is the only Subaru on the Top Safety Pick+ list, though like Nissan many other Subarus made the Top Safety Pick list. The updated moderate overlap crash test is challenging, but the Ascent made the cut and offers Subie people a very safe three-row family hauler.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 27

2024 Acura MDX

2024 Acura MDX

2023 Acura MDX updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Acura’s largest vehicle joins its smallest vehicle on the Top Safety Pick+ list, and considering the MDX is the best-selling three-row luxury crossover of all time, all those families with MDXs can rest easy knowing their car will keep them safe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 27

2024 BMW X3

2024 BMW X3

2023 BMW X3 updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The X3 is the only BMW to make the Top Safety Pick+ cut, though many others earned Top Safety Pick awards. There is a new X3 on the way, but if you’re looking for a safe and fun to drive luxury crossover, the current X3 is no slouch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 27

2024 Genesis GV80

2024 Genesis GV80

2024 Genesis GV80 updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The largest Genesis crossover earned a Top Safety Pick+ award, rounding out the brand’s many safe and desirable offerings. The GV80 is a great pick for a safe and luxurious family crossover that’s very distinctive.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 27

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

2024 Lincoln Nautilus updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The new Lincoln Nautilus is only the second car from an American brand to make the Top Safety Pick+ list, with the Explorer being the first. If you want comfortable American-style luxury without sacrificing safety for you or the back seat occupants, the Nautilus might be your best bet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 27

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The only Mercedes-Benz product to earn the Top Safety Pick+ designation, the GLE is a brilliant option for anyone who can afford it. The C-Class and GLC both earned Top Safety Pick awards, but only the GLE earned the Plus award.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 27

2024 Tesla Model Y

2024 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y updated moderate overlap front IIHS crash test

The Tesla Model Y was the world’s best selling car last year despite Elon Musk’s best efforts to drive all sane people away, so it’s great to know that it’s keeping buyers safe. Just don’t trust Autopilot too much, or you might become another horrific news headline.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 27

2024 Rivian R1T

2024 Rivian R1T

2024 Rivian R1T updated moderate overlap IIHS crash test

The only pickup truck to make the cut, Rivian’s badass R1T is a great electric pickup that keeps you safe. The R1S SUV earned a Top Safety Pick award, but didn’t quite make the cut to earn the Plus award like its pickup sibling.

Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Advertisement

27 / 27