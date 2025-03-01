Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
The 7 safest cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports

"The safest cars don’t just protect passengers in a crash. They may avoid a crash in the first place," one expert said

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Lexus (Getty Images)

With more than 40,000 people dying each year in the U.S. from car crashes, safety should be your top priority when choosing a car.

That’s why Consumer Reports set out to find the safest new cars currently on the market. The publication tested the cars themselves and combined its findings with government and industry data to choose the safest vehicles.

“The safest cars don’t just protect passengers in a crash. They may avoid a crash in the first place,” said Emily Thomas, who manages CR’s Auto Test Center.

CR considers a car’s ability to avoid a crash, protect people inside from harm, and keep others on the road safe as the most important factors to consider.

“It’s time to rethink a lot of conventional wisdom about automotive safety,” Jake Fisher, who helps run CR’s auto testing, said. “Vehicle design and technology have evolved in recent years, and the old rules no longer apply. Just because a car is bigger doesn’t mean it’s safer.”

Continue reading to see which cars made the list and why:

Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2024

Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2024

Photo: Kia
Toyota RAV4 Prime 2024

Toyota RAV4 Prime 2024

Photo: Toyota
Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2024

Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2024

Photo: Toyota
Lexus ES Hybrid 2024

Lexus ES Hybrid 2024

Photo: Lexus (Getty Images)
Lexus NX Hybrid 2024

Lexus NX Hybrid 2024

Photo: Lexus
BMW X5 2024

BMW X5 2024

Photo: BMW
BMW iX 2024

BMW iX 2024

Photo: BMW (Reuters)
