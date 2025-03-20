The 36 safest cars you can buy right now, according to experts

When buying a new vehicle, safety is paramount. But how can you be sure that shiny new car isn’t just a hunk of junk?

That’s where the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) steps in. The group just released its latest annual safety awards for dozens of vehicles, each of which has been tested across a series of tests.

Just 48 models qualified for the IIHS’ awards as of March 13, down from 71 models last year. Thirty-six of those vehicles won the nonprofit’s highest designation — Top Safety Pick+ — while the remaining 12 were named a Top Safety Pick.

Most of the selected models were SUVs; just two large pickups and a little more than a handful of small and midsize cars also won awards. That’s likely because the IIHS’ updated tests emphasize back seat protection, according to the group.

“We’re once again challenging automakers to make their new models even safer than those they were building a year ago,” IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement.

“Every vehicle that earns a 2025 award offers a high level of safety in both the front seat and the second row,” he added.

These are some of the safest vehicles currently on the market, according to the IIHS’ ratings.