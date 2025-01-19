The 8 safest small towns in America

When choosing where to settle down, many Americans turn to small towns for the community, pace of living, and access to nature.

Advertisement

Another big factor is safety. People are seeking safe places to raise families, retire, and find peace of mind.

That’s why Vivint, a home security company, compiled a list of the safest small towns in the U.S.

It looked at 425 small towns with populations between 50,000 and 100,000 and measured property crime, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and robbery rates to find the safest places to live.

Continue reading to see which towns were ranked the top 8 safest.