Lifestyle

The 8 safest small towns in America

These towns reported low rates of robberies, vehicle thefts, and property crimes

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 8 safest small towns in America
Photo: larrybraunphotography.com (Getty Images)

When choosing where to settle down, many Americans turn to small towns for the community, pace of living, and access to nature.

Another big factor is safety. People are seeking safe places to raise families, retire, and find peace of mind.

That’s why Vivint, a home security company, compiled a list of the safest small towns in the U.S.

It looked at 425 small towns with populations between 50,000 and 100,000 and measured property crime, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and robbery rates to find the safest places to live.

Continue reading to see which towns were ranked the top 8 safest.

#8: Little Elm, Texas

#8: Little Elm, Texas

Image for article titled The 8 safest small towns in America
Screenshot: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/littleelmtx/
#7: Newton, Massachusetts

#7: Newton, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 8 safest small towns in America
Photo: stresstensor (Getty Images)
#6: Sammamish, Washington

#6: Sammamish, Washington

Image for article titled The 8 safest small towns in America
Photo: 4nadia (Getty Images)
#5: Johns Creek, Georgia

#5: Johns Creek, Georgia

Image for article titled The 8 safest small towns in America
Photo: Edward M. Pio Roda / Stringer (Getty Images)
#4: Jacksonville, North Carolina

#4: Jacksonville, North Carolina

Image for article titled The 8 safest small towns in America
Photo: Eifel Kreutz (Getty Images)
#3: Saratoga Springs, Utah

#3: Saratoga Springs, Utah

Image for article titled The 8 safest small towns in America
Photo: Syd White (Getty Images)
#2: Wheaton, Illinois

#2: Wheaton, Illinois

Image for article titled The 8 safest small towns in America
Photo: benkrut (Getty Images)
#1: Columbus, Indiana

#1: Columbus, Indiana

Image for article titled The 8 safest small towns in America
Photo: chapin31 (Getty Images)
