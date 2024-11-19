Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599 — Here’s what you need to know
The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous

Business News

WalletHub analyzed state safety by looking at more than 50 indicators

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous
Photo: Jim Vondruska (Getty Images)

Safety is about a lot more than just crime rates. Are you safe if your local roads aren’t designed to prevent crashes? If your state lacks emergency preparedness infrastructure should a natural disaster strike? If there isn’t a robust safety net to ensure that your family won’t be out on the street if times get tough?

WalletHub set out to find the safest and least safe U.S. states by looking at more than 50 factors to help determine what makes a place safe to live and raise a family. It grouped its metrics into five categories — personal and residency safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness.

Analysts looked at everything from the preponderance of elder abuse to assaults per capita to the share of adults with rainy day funds to the rate of fatal occupational injuries.

“The safest states in America protect their residents from harm in a multitude of different ways, from keeping crime rates low and maintaining safe roadways to having strong economies and job markets that prevent people from falling into dangerous financial situations,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. “They have high levels of occupational safety and disaster preparedness, too.”

Check out which states WalletHub determined were the most — and least — safe.

5th Safest: Utah

Image for article titled The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous
Photo: Ken Redding (Getty Images)
4th Safest: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous
Photo: Atlantide Phototravel (Getty Images)
3rd Safest: Maine

Image for article titled The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous
Photo: Daniel Grill/Tetra Images (Getty Images)
2nd Safest: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous
Photo: Nick Perry (AP)
Safest: Vermont

Image for article titled The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous
Photo: Charles Krupa (AP)
5th Most Dangerous: Florida

Image for article titled The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous
Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack (AP)
4th Most Dangerous: Arkansas

Image for article titled The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous
Photo: Andre Seale (AP)
3rd Most Dangerous: Texas

Image for article titled The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous
Photo: Jay Janner (AP)
2nd Most Dangerous: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous
Photo: larrybraunphotography.com (Getty Images)
Most Dangerous: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
