The 14 safest small SUVs

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) conducts crash tests of hundred of vehicles every year to let the public know just how safe the vehicles they buy are. This year, there are over 60 vehicles spread across myriad segments that scored good enough across a multitude of categories to be named an IIHS Top Safety Pick — or even better, a Top Safety Pick+. The four possible scores a car can achieve in each category are “good,” “acceptable,” “marginal” and “poor.” Today, we’re just taking a look at the small SUVs that scored Top Safety Picks in testing.