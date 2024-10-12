The 14 safest small SUVs

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Every SUV on this list scored near or at the very top of testing criteria by the IIHS

By
Lawrence Hodge / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
2024 BMW X2
2024 BMW X2
Image: BMW

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) conducts crash tests of hundred of vehicles every year to let the public know just how safe the vehicles they buy are. This year, there are over 60 vehicles spread across myriad segments that scored good enough across a multitude of categories to be named an IIHS Top Safety Pick — or even better, a Top Safety Pick+. The four possible scores a car can achieve in each category are “good,” “acceptable,” “marginal” and “poor.” Today, we’re just taking a look at the small SUVs that scored Top Safety Picks in testing.

BMW X1

BMW X1

2024 BMW X1
Image: BMW

BMW’s smallest SUV earned a Top Safety Pick with good ratings for things like side impact and small overlap front. The only place it didn’t score so good was in seat belt reminders, which got dinged for having a reminder volume that’s too low.

BMW X2

BMW X2

2024 BMW X2
Image: BMW

Recently redesigned, the 2024 BMW X2 scored good in every single category save for one, as it only achieved an acceptable rating for torsos in rear passenger injury measures.

Genesis GV60

Genesis GV60

2022 Genesis GV60
Image: Genesis

Genesis’ excellent but often overlooked electric crossover scored a Top Safety Pick+, ranking good in every category except in ease of use for the rear LATCH system, and lower leg/foot, torso and pelvis for driver injury measures. It scored acceptable in those categories.

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

2024 Honda CR-V Sport Touring
Image: Honda

Honda’s best-selling model achieved a Top Safety Pick. While it scored good in most areas, it did fall short in others, scoring poorly in a moderate overlap front crash test and in the rear passenger restraint performance.

Honda HR-V


Honda HR-V

2024 Honda HR-V Sport
Image: Honda

Honda’s smallest crossover actually scored higher than its CR-V sibling, earning Top Safety Pick+ in testing. It scored good in every category except for child seat anchors, headlights and driver injury measures for head/neck and torso. It was rated acceptable on those tests.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Image: Hyundai

Hyundai’s electric crossover earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating in spite of scoring acceptable in areas like headlights, front crash prevention for pedestrians, structure and safety cage and rear child seat anchors, the last of which seems to be a universal problem.

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

2025 Hyundai Kona
Image: Hyundai

Hyundai’s futuristic-looking small crossover also earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating. Despite that top rating, it only scored acceptable for its headlights and child anchors.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

2025 Hyundai Tucson
Image: Hyundai

The Tucson nabbed a Top Safety Pick+ rating as well, the third for the automaker. Its headlights and rear child latch system scored acceptable, while its standard crash avoidance systems only ranked marginal.

Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

2025 Kia Sportage
Image: Kia

The Sportage earned a Top Safety Pick rating despite having more categories it didn’t score good in than ones it did. In all three crashworthiness categories it got the best score, but the Sportage only scored acceptable with its headlights, front crash prevention for pedestrians and ease of use for its child LATCH system. Its forward collision avoidance assist only got a marginal score, too.

Lexus RZ

Lexus RZ

2025 Lexus RZ
Image: Lexus

Lexus’ sole EV earned a Top Safety Pick rating. It scored good in every category except its headlights, which were just acceptable. It even managed to beat out most other Top Safety Picks by having a child latch system that’s easy to use.

Lexus UX

Lexus UX

2025 Lexus UX
Image: Lexus

Lexus’ smallest crossover is another Top Safety Pick for the brand. It scored good in every category except in the moderate overlap front portion of its crashworthiness.

Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-30

2023 Mazda CX-30
Image: Mazda

Mazda’s smallest crossover earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating, scoring good in every single category.

Mazda CX-50

Mazda CX-50

2025 Mazda CX-50
Image: Mazda

Mazda’s CX-50 also earned the automaker another Top Safety Pick+ rating, although it did score only acceptable with its headlights, which IIHS says varies in how good they are by trim, and its pedestrian crash avoidance system.

Subaru Solterra

Subaru Solterra

2025 Subaru Solterra
Image: Subaru

Despite being a lackluster EV, Subaru’s Solterra managed to score a Top Safety Pick+ rating, scoring good in every single category.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

