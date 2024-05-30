Markets

Salesforce stock just had its worst day in 20 years

The company's share price sank almost 20% on Thursday

By
Laura Bratton
A sign is posted at Salesforce headquarters on February 28, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
Thursday was a big day for Salesforce — but not in a good way. Salesforce’s stock price fell nearly 20% on Thursday, its largest single-day drop in share price since 2004.

Starbucks CEO tells employees to work harder after layoffs
Stagflation could hit the economy. Here's what it is and why it matters
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Starbucks CEO tells employees to work harder after layoffs
Stagflation could hit the economy. Here's what it is and why it matters
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
The reason: Salesforce’s first-quarter earnings missed Wall Street’s expectations for the first time in nearly two decades, with sluggish sales linked to weak demand in Europe. Analysts at Bank of America and Morningstar substantially lowered their price targets for the stock but maintained a fairly positive outlook for its long-term performance.

Big Tech offices are getting smaller — and that spells trouble for landlords
Salesforce is finally 'joining the AI party'

Big Tech offices are getting smaller — and that spells trouble for landlords
Salesforce is finally 'joining the AI party'

“While profitability remains a bright spot, we see a path for continued margin expansion even as the firm invests in AI innovation,” wrote Morningstar’s Dan Romanoff. Like many technology firms, Salesforce has been investing in new AI-based features in a bid to keep up with the generative AI craze. In April, the company officially launched Einstein Copilot, its suite of AI tools for businesses that it’s marketing as a safer, corporate-focused alternative to mainstream bots offered by ChatGPT and Google.

Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives said in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he thinks Salesforce is still a “gold standard tech play,“ seeing its first-quarter miss “as a speed bump, not the start of a structural decline.”

Despite their messages of overall confidence in Salesforce, the company’s stock plunge on Thursday dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than any one stock has since 2008.