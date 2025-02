Before leading OpenAI, Sam Altman was the president of Y Combinator, a startup accelerator that has launched companies including Airbnb, Instacart, and Dropbox.



Now Altman is leading one of the hottest and most important companies of the moment: OpenAI, which has launched ChatGPT and, most recently, the AI video generator Sora.

Let’s take a closer look at Altman and how he came to be seen as a visionary entrepreneur.