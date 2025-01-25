Samsung's AI phones, Databricks' $10 billion, and Palona's sales agent: This week's AI launches

Goldman Sachs (GS) said this week that it’s launching a generative AI assistant for its employees. The bank’s chief information officer Marco Argenti told CNBC that the program, called GS AI assistant, has been rolled out to 10,000 workers so far, and that the firm plans to give it to all bankers, traders, and asset managers by the end of the year.

The AI assistant will initially help employees with tasks such as summarizing and proofreading emails and translating code, Argenti told CNBC, and will initially generate responses based on the bank’s data that has been fed to OpenAI, Google (GOOGL), and Meta (META) AI models.

“Think about all the tasks that you might want to complete with regards to a variety of use cases for all those professions that can be now at your fingertips,” Argenti said. The program is a “very simple interface that allows you to have access to the latest and greatest models.”