Look inside Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus’ $1.2 million North Pole home

It’s Santa Claus’ busiest time of year. He’s running drills with the reindeer, overseeing the elves’ toy production, and making the final call on which children are naughty and which are nice. And now, on top of all of those responsibilities, Santa is apparently staging his house for Zillow.



Built in 1822, the same year Clement Clarke Moore wrote “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is 2,086 square feet on a 25-acre lot. There is a detached all-weather garage that’s designed to accommodate a sleigh and a stable equipped for reindeer. The property’s two fireplaces, which have built-in stocking hangers, connect to an oversize chimney that is fully “elf accessible.”

“The kitchen is a delight, perfect for whipping up batches of gingerbread cookies and pots of steaming-hot cocoa for visiting elves,” the Zillow (ZG) listing reads. “Upstairs, you’ll find Santa’s mailroom and office, a secluded space for letter reading, route planning and researching who’s naughty and nice.”



Unfortunately, for anyone in the market for North Pole properties, the real estate listing’s website is highlighting the big man’s log cabin as a “showcase” — meaning it’s not actually for sale. If the Clauses did want to move into a new place, however, real estate experts value their current home at $1,206,139.

Zillow, in addition to showcasing Santa’s property, is offering other festive services this Christmas. If a family has recently moved, a new feature on the Zillow website will allow them to inform the North Pole of their new address.

“Celebrating the holidays in a new home is exciting, but can also be overwhelming,” Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert, said in a statement.

“At Zillow, we know moving is hard and we’re always building tools to help make that process less stressful. We also know parents, in particular, take on more stress in a move, which can be compounded by holiday pressures. When families can share their new address with Santa, they can bring some comfort to children during a period of change.”



