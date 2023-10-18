Make business better.™️
SAP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — WALLDORF, Germany (AP) — SAP SE (SAP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.39 billion.

The Walldorf, Germany-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $8.43 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAP