Business News

Bank accounts are being emptied thanks to scammers using fake parking tickets

Calgary became the latest North American city to address the growing trend of fake tickets

By
Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A parking ticket placed on a windshield
Photo: eyfoto (Getty Images)

Parking tickets are the latest vector for scammers to empty out bank accounts from New York to Southern California. Calgary became the latest North American city to address the growing trend of fake tickets on Tuesday. The Canadian city’s parking authority advised drivers to destroy fake tickets that are cropping on windshields and not to attempt to pay those fines.

Suggested Reading

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app, because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb jumps after earnings beat. CEO sees it as the 'Amazon' of travel
Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app, because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb jumps after earnings beat. CEO sees it as the 'Amazon' of travel
Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Advertisement

Related Content

The 7 brands scammers impersonate the most
Apple users keep getting annoying password reset requests in a new phishing scheme

Related Content

The 7 brands scammers impersonate the most
Apple users keep getting annoying password reset requests in a new phishing scheme

How can vehicle owners tell fake parking tickets from the real ones? The fraudulent slips look nearly identical except for one small difference, according to CTV News. The fake tickets tell drivers to pay their fines at calgaryparkplus.com. The agency’s actual payment websites are calgaryparking.com/tickets and parkingtickets.calgaryparking.com. Vehicle owners can also call the agency to verify their tickets. On social media, the Calgary Parking Authority told drivers, “If you identify a fake ticket, destroy it immediately and do NOT follow any instructions on it.”

Advertisement

The scam seems to be a phishing scheme aimed at getting unsuspecting drivers to hand over banking information, credit card numbers, and other sensitive data through the fake website. Scammers targeting New Yorkers simply skipped the fake ticket step and will text their target to state that they owe parking tickets along with a link to a fake website. A similar scheme in Southern California has QR codes on fake tickets.

Advertisement

One can only wonder how successful these scams are considering that cities across the country are desperate to rake in millions of dollars from unpaid parking tickets.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.