Look inside Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s $13 million penthouse

Actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost scored a massive bargain when buying a Park Avenue penthouse, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Johansson, 40, and Jost, 42, paid $13 million for the six-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot Carnegie Hill co-op, which was first built in the 1930s. The previous owners, Craig and Deborah Cogut, bought the property for $13 million in 2006 and originally listed it for $27.5 million in 2018.

The steep discount is in keeping with recent high-end Manhattan real estate trends: young, affluent buyers are increasingly disinterested in classic pre-war co-ops. Industry experts say wealthy buyers are prioritizing more youthful neighborhoods and condos with less stringent rules.

“It’s no longer, ‘I have to be on Sutton Place in a pre-war co-op and belong to the Met Opera,’” UrbanDigs co-founder, John Walkup, told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s, ‘I live in this 32nd-floor Tribeca penthouse with a sweeping view of the harbor.’”

While other New York neighborhoods might be cooler, it’s hard to match the elegance of Jost and Johansson’s new two-floor, 14-room apartment.

“The residence boasts grand proportions, beautiful outdoor spaces off all main rooms, including five terraces and eight balconies, six wood-burning fireplaces, and exceptional light from 65 windows across all four exposures,” the real estate listing reads. “A private elevator landing opens to an elegant center gallery with lacquered walls and open south city views through floor-to-ceiling French doors.”

The penthouse’s amenities also include an oak-paneled library, a chef’s kitchen, a media room, and soaking tubs.

The apartment is 2.5 miles away from 30 Rockefeller Plaza (CMCSA) , where Jost works as a writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” Johansson, a frequent guest on the sketch comedy show, met Jost on its set. The pair married in 2020 and have one child together; Johanasson has another child from a previous marriage.

