There’s no cure for cancer but there could be 1,000 algorithms to better treat it

Diagnosis

Artificial intelligence is really good at identifying patterns. When an image-recognition algorithm sees thousands of pictures of horses, it begins to learn the patterns of pixels that typically represent a horse. If the algorithm is shown images of horses from different angles, in different lighting, and against different backgrounds, it will more fully understand the idea of what a horse looks like. Moreover, these algorithms can be made tremendously sensitive to small patterns, like what differentiates an Arabian or Clydesdale—or like the minute differences between two medical scans.

Doctors can spend hours analyzing just one scan of a patient’s brain, looking for subtle patterns that could indicate a tumor. When artificial intelligence algorithms are trained to find those minute patterns, they can help determine whether there’s a tumor on a CT scan faster than a human, or look at a smartphone image of a skin lesion and tell with the confidence, speed, and accuracy of a trained dermatologist whether it requires a biopsy.

Caution is always called for when it comes to introducing any novel concept in the critical field of medicine, but preliminary tests have shown these automated systems to be as effective as highly trained physicians at some tasks, like reading X-rays and retinal scans, and predicting whether a patient’s cancer will relapse. Researchers from Stanford University pitted an AI they built to diagnose images of skin lesions as either malignant or benign against 21 board-certified dermatologists. The algorithms beat the humans nearly every time, research published in January showed. The goal is not to replace doctors, but to give an instant second opinion without sending a patient to a specialist—or be used by someone without a medical degree to provide basic diagnostic services in remote or underserved communities.

Research to date and early products have focused on maximizing accuracy by building one algorithm that looks for a specific disease on a specific kind of scan. Clearview Diagnostics, for example, is currently building AI-powered software that radiologists could consult as a sort of second opinion on whether a growth is more likely malignant or benign, and whether the probability of malignancy is high enough to warrant further tests.

As these various specialized algorithms proliferate, in the not-distant future, they may form a digital toolbelt that give general practitioners instant second opinions—for example, they might see a suspicious-looking mole and run it through the algorithm to see if it suggests a high risk for melanoma. If the algorithm has high confidence it’s not malignant, patients could be saved from an unnecessary biopsy. Or, an oncologist could use an AI service to parse a patient’s medical history and then predict how that patient would respond to a certain treatment. In areas where medical coverage is less available, faster and more precise decision-making means higher productivity for doctors. These algorithms would become part of a tapestry of hundreds of supporting technologies that will shape the experience of going to the doctor in the 21st century, much like the stethoscope and otoscope did in the 20th.

Unlike those pieces of hardware, algorithms are looking to supplant parts of a doctor’s expertise—which means the implementation of these algorithms is an uphill battle. It’s been shown time and time again that humans simply don’t trust an algorithm’s decision as much as a human’s, a phenomena known as algorithm aversion. Proposed FDA rules (pdf) for medical software cite accuracy as a first priority, and would mandate the accuracy and reliability of the software at least fall in line with the current medical standards.

Rick Mammone, CEO of Clearview, says the algorithms also can act as a safety net, catching abnormalities that a human might have missed. “If they’re distracted, if they’re tired, if they’re reading too many [mammograms], if they’re not trained for as many years as someone else, all these variables become irrelevant because they have a baseline to look at,” Mammone says.

Speed is also factor: In situations where tumors are growing rapidly, a few days shaved off the diagnostic timeline could be a matter of life or death. AI has the potential to speed up the diagnosis-to-treatment in a number of ways. For one, getting a second opinion on a laptop in the doctor’s office removes the effort of seeking out another doctor and all the moving of medical records and human bodies the process usually entails. In addition, algorithms have the ability to rapidly speed up the treatment planning phase that comes after the initial diagnosis.

Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri