What is a robot?

Astro Teller, “Captain of Moonshots” at X

“I’m going to give you an answer and an example.

I think to properly understand robots, in the general sense, is to let go of the bipedal mechanical man that is the image in our minds when people say the word “robot.”

A robot is something that has three basic characteristics: It is something that can sense the world in one or more ways; it has computation (so it can think about the sensing that it got from the world), and it has actuation; it can have some impact back on the world.

So an example of a robot in that sense is the seatbelt reminder in your car. It can sense whether the seatbelt is buckled, and whether there is weight pressure on the seat—there is a tiny bit of computation—and it can affect the world by beeping. That is a robot.

My favorite example of where I believe a lot of technology is going is another example from a car: It’s anti-lock brakes. When you slam your foot against the brakes, you’re not actually, mechanically, connected to the brake anymore, in any modern car. You’re talking to a robot when you have that interface, which is that brake pedal—it used to be mechanically connected, it’s just not anymore—you’re now telling the robot how fast you’d like to stop, and the robot says, “OK, good to know how fast you’d like to stop, and I will stop that fast for you, and no faster, but I might stop slower than you’d like, because I’m solving this other problem for you, which is I don’t want you to lose rolling friction, so I’ll pump the brakes if I think it’s necessary, and as much as I think it’s necessary, because I don’t trust you to pump the brakes yourself.”

That, the sensing, the pressure of the brakes, and also sensing in the wheels, that tell you whether or not you’re losing rolling friction, the computation from experience—and there’s learning that’s involved in that—and then the actuation of how hard to press on the brake pads, that is a robot taking your desire and doing something much more sophisticated in a way you don’t have to think about. Isn’t that what we want robots to be like in our lives? Where they take very simple inputs we don’t have to think about and do very sophisticated things that make our lives better? I think there’s going to be a lot of that in our future.

A Google Project Loon internet balloon in Mountain View, California. (Reuters/Stephen Lam)

“I’ll tell you an anecdote that happens to me multiple times a day, especially when I’m out talking to people like I am now: There was a round of acquisitions of robot companies at Alphabet and there was a period of time after Andy Rubin [the founder of Android, then in charge of Google’s robotics division] left where they were somewhat in limbo. In the end, most of those (all but one of those) moved over to Alphabet. And so I get asked, “What amount of what you’re working on is ‘the robots’?” And I say, “Well, that sort of depends. Almost everything we do is a robot.” And they say, “What about Waymo?” And I say, “Waymo is a robot.” And they say, “What about Loon?” And I say, “Loon is a robot.” And they say, “Well what about your airborne wind turbines?” “Those are robots” “What about Wing?” “That’s a robot too!” So I think once you really think about it, there are robots without stretching the term past any kind of painful point—most of what we do is robots.”

Astro Teller, “Captain of Moonshots” at X. (Reuters/Laura Buckman)

Reuters/Mark Blinch