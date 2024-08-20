Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Interest rate cuts are almost here. These are the sectors and stocks likely to get a boost

Investors might consider real estate, autos, and more beyond Big Tech stocks if the Fed lowers interest rates soon as expected

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Photo: Ippei Naoi (Getty Images)

The stock market is trending upward, driven by positive inflation data and strong job reports. Financial institutions and analysts are confident that interest rates will be cut by at least 25 basis points in September.

Lower interest rates stimulate consumer spending by making it more affordable for individuals to finance significant purchases, such as homes, cars, and other big-ticket items. Furthermore, lower interest rates can improve corporate balance sheets by reducing the cost of debt. Companies can refinance existing loans at lower rates, freeing up capital for investment in new projects, research and development, or even stock buybacks. This additional financial flexibility often makes companies more attractive to investors, further driving up stock prices.

While it generally takes at least a year for interest rate changes to affect the broader economy, the stock market often responds much faster. That’s why investors are carefully evaluating which sectors and stocks to invest in in the event of an interest rate cut.

Here are some sectors and stocks to keep an eye on:

Real estate

Real estate

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

When interest rates decline, the likelihood of people buying homes and seeking home loans increases. In the U.S., many are waiting for rates to drop before making a decision, as the current interest rate hovers between 5.25% and 5.5%. Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised rates 11 times, and the current level has held steady since July 2023.

Real estate stocks like American Tower, Prologis, Redfin, and others that have remained flat or in the red so far this year could experience price movement if interest rates decrease.

Automotive

Automotive

Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

Just like with homes, when interest rates goes down, the number of people buying cars and seeking car loans increases. Many are currently debating whether to buy a car now or wait until 2025, and lower interest rates could make that decision easier.

Auto stocks like Tesla, Nissan Motors, and others that have struggled this year and remain down year-to-date could see a boost in sales if interest rates fall. It’s likely that lower interest rates would increase their stock prices as a result.

Consumer goods

Consumer goods

Photo: lechatnoir (Getty Images)

Consumer spending is a major driver of U.S. GDP growth. With strong retail sales data and favorable inflation, a potential decline in interest rates could be highly beneficial for the retail sector.

Lower borrowing costs may prompt consumers to purchase goods and services they’ve delayed due to expensive loans, particularly in the non-essential and retail categories, such as jewelry and electronics. It could be an opportune time to invest in undervalued retail stocks, such as Target, Lowe’s, etc.

Beyond big tech stocks

Beyond big tech stocks

Photo: Peopleimages (Getty Images)

Tech giants like Nvidia, Apple, and others with significant weight in indexes such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been key drivers of market trends. When these stocks declined, they dragged the entire market down with them.

However, this dynamic could shift if interest rates decrease in September, providing investors with an opportunity to diversify beyond big tech stocks.

For example, biotech stocks like Bio-Techne and Solid Biosciences are worth watching as potential beneficiaries of this shift.

Gold mining stocks

Gold mining stocks

Photo: GSO Images (Getty Images)

Gold typically rallies when yield-generating assets become less appealing. It’s important to note that despite gold’s upward trend, gold stocks have remained relatively flat year-to-date. This could change if interest rates decrease, making it worthwhile to keep an eye on companies like Barrick Gold and others in the sector.

