Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Autos

Sedans are totally going extinct so let's check out all the ones that are still with us

The humble sedan is pretty much a niche product at this point, but they were once the most popular vehicle type on the market

By
Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik
Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Toyota

Once upon a time, sedans ruled the automotive landscape. They were the go-to mode of transportation for just about everyone, but oh my, how times have changed. By my count, there are just 56 sedans left on the market, with at least six already scheduled to die sooner rather than later. That’s a far cry from the way things used to be.

Hell, some automakers (Ford and Chrysler are a couple of examples) have completely given up on sedans altogether in an effort to concentrate on higher-margin crossovers and larger vehicles. Sure, 56 sounds like a healthy number, but when you compare that to all of the trucks and SUVs currently on the market, it’s pretty statistically insignificant. When you break it down further, more than a quarter of the sedans on sale today come from just three automakers: Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Still, I feel the sedan deserves more. My first car, a 2000 Volkswagen Passat, was a sedan. Because of that, they’ve got a fairly special place in my heart, so I decided to do a little digging and find out exactly which sedans are left on the market.

Before you ask, no cars like the Tesla Model S, Toyota Prius and Audi A7 are not sedans. They’re liftbacks, and I will not bend my ruling on this matter. Anyway, happy clicking.

2 / 27

Acura

Acura

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Acura

The TLX is a really nice-looking sedan, and Acura did a great job of hiding its front-wheel-drive underpinnings. I just wish it was a bit better.

3 / 27

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Alfa Romeo

There’s an argument to be made that the Guilia is the prettiest sedan on sale today. Actually, that’s an argument I’m going to make. The Guilia is the prettiest sedan on sale today.

4 / 27

Audi

Audi

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Audi

Audi is really sticking to its “same design, different size” philosophy. If you like that simplicity, this is a real winner. I, on the other hand, wish there were more ways to tell an A4 from an A6 from an A8 rather than with just size.

5 / 27

BMW

BMW

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: BMW

BMW and the sports sedan go together like peanut butter and jelly. Long may they live on.

6 / 27

Bentley

Bentley

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Bentley

The Flying Spur is very nice, but I do wish Bentley brought back a Mulsanne-size vehicle that competed more closely with the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

7 / 27

Cadillac

Cadillac

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Cadillac

Hell yeah, the American sedans are some of the best in the world. Take that Germany, South Korea and Japan. Losers. V8s for life, baby.

8 / 27

Chevrolet

Chevrolet

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Chevrolet

This will be dead soon. Don’t worry.

9 / 27

Genesis

Genesis

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Genesis

It was a bold move for Genesis to start its company off with a handful of sedans rather than a crossover, but it seems to have worked out. It just goes to show that a good price and a great design can go a long way.

10 / 27

Honda

Honda

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Honda

The current Civic is so good that the Accord is pretty much pointless. That’s a shame. I loved the 10th-generation car.

11 / 27

Hyundai

Hyundai

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Hyundai

I am still baffled that Hyundai made the Ioniq 6 a sedan and not a liftback. Based only on its shape, you’d think the rear glass would lift. Alas, it was not meant to be.

12 / 27

Jaguar

Jaguar

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Jaguar

Wow, the XF is still on sale. Cool.

13 / 27

Kia

Kia

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Kia

The Kia Rio is dying, meaning the new-car world just got a bit more expensive, though we might get its K3 successor in America. The Forte is dying too, but it’s being replaced with the cool-looking K4.

14 / 27

Lexus

Lexus

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Lexus

The Lexus LS changed the luxury sedan world when it came out in 1989. The current car doesn’t move the needle quite as much, but it still looks fantastic, and it’ll last a lifetime.

15 / 27

Lucid

Lucid

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Lucid

I love, love, love the Lucid Air. If not for the Alfa, I’d say this is the prettiest sedan you can buy.

16 / 27

Maserati

Maserati

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Maserati

You can just ignore these. Nothing to see here.

17 / 27

Mazda

Mazda

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Mazda

Yeah, the Mazda 3 sedan is nice, but the Mazda 3 hatchback is super sick.

18 / 27

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is tied with BMW and Audi for the most sedans currently offered for sale. That’s great work, my German friends. Keep that flame alive.

19 / 27

Nissan

Nissan

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Nissan

These are three of the most chaotic sedans on the market, built for people who love destruction.

20 / 27

Porsche

Porsche

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Porsche

No, the Panamera isn’t a sedan. I don’t want to hear it.

21 / 27

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Rolls-Royce

The Cullinan and Spectre may be sick, but nothing says “Rolls-Royce” like a big-ass sedan.

22 / 27

Subaru

Subaru

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Subaru

Is it cool the WRX is a sedan? I guess. Would it be even cooler if it was a hatchback? You bet your sweet ass.

23 / 27

Tesla

Tesla

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Tesla

The Model 3 is the default electric sedan. I just wish it was a bit better and Elon Musk didn’t have anything to do with it.

24 / 27

Toyota

Toyota

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Toyota

When you think of a sedan, you’re probably thinking of the Toyota Camry. It’s the most sedan sedan to ever sedan. Even still, you’ve got two other options if you want a Toyota sedan but you don’t want the Toyota sedan.

25 / 27

Volkswagen

Volkswagen

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Volkswagen

I’ve driven the current Jetta. It’s very much a car. Nothing more, nothing less.

26 / 27

Volvo

Volvo

Image for article titled Sedans are totally going extinct so let&#39;s check out all the ones that are still with us
Photo: Volvo

Volvo may be known for its wagon and SUVs, but it also makes some of the best-looking sedans on the market. It’s a shame no one is buying them.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

