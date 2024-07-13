Sedans are totally going extinct so let's check out all the ones that are still with us

Once upon a time, sedans ruled the automotive landscape. They were the go-to mode of transportation for just about everyone, but oh my, how times have changed. By my count, there are just 56 sedans left on the market, with at least six already scheduled to die sooner rather than later. That’s a far cry from the way things used to be.



Hell, some automakers (Ford and Chrysler are a couple of examples) have completely given up on sedans altogether in an effort to concentrate on higher-margin crossovers and larger vehicles. Sure, 56 sounds like a healthy number, but when you compare that to all of the trucks and SUVs currently on the market, it’s pretty statistically insignificant. When you break it down further, more than a quarter of the sedans on sale today come from just three automakers: Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Still, I feel the sedan deserves more. My first car, a 2000 Volkswagen Passat, was a sedan. Because of that, they’ve got a fairly special place in my heart, so I decided to do a little digging and find out exactly which sedans are left on the market.

Before you ask, no cars like the Tesla Model S, Toyota Prius and Audi A7 are not sedans. They’re liftbacks, and I will not bend my ruling on this matter. Anyway, happy clicking.