See inside a California ranch with 26 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, and Olympic-caliber equestrian grounds

When the $100 million, 77-acre Willow Creek Estate was placed on the market, real estate group Jason Barry Team threw an extravagant party featuring representation from Pamplemousse and Ferrari (RACE) and a guest list that reportedly included at least seven billionaires.

“I know that there are ultra-high net worth individuals coming in who are excited to see this property,” Ryan McGovern of Jason Barry Team told KNSD. “I mean, where are you going to find a flat, usable 77 acres in Southern California? It just doesn’t exist.”

And while the sheer size of the property is enviable, Willow Creek has a lot more to offer than just its extensive grounds.

Between the 12,000-square-foot main residence and the property’s guest house, there are 26 bedrooms, 22 full bathrooms, and 10 half-bathrooms. The guest house is adjacent to an entertainment pavilion with a “fully equipped game room, bowling alley, gym, bar and full kitchen,” according to the property’s Zillow listing. In addition to the indoor activities, there is also a pool, a tennis court, and a 15-acre bass-stocked lake that is perfect for watersports.

“When you’re inside here, you could be anywhere, really, in the world — but to actually think that you are in San Diego, the best weather in the world, you’re in Rancho Santa Fe,” Jason Barry told KNSD. “This property here, Willow Creek, is literally minutes to the beaches, minutes to the freeway, minutes to all the amenities of shopping, of schools, of restaurants, of healthcare.”

The estate grounds are an equestrian’s paradise, with a competition-sized training area and two barns that can accommodate up to 35 horses. The extensive facilities were originally designed for a member of the Haas family — who own Levi Strauss & Co. — to train for Olympic competition, KNSD reported.

Barry told the outlet that the property’s actual owners were a “very successful local financial family who’s done incredibly well in business.”

“So they had so many memories, weddings, events, charity events. They had campouts — you name it. Great equestrian memories,” Barry told KNSD. “And they decided that they love it so much that they want to go bigger and have a maxed-out version of the same experience.”

