See inside Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s $5 million property

Former talk show star Ellen DeGeneres recently placed one of her California homes on the market for $5 million – as she and wife Portia de Rossi continue to offload their American properties, in pursuit of a full-time life in the United Kingdom.

DeGeneres, 67, and de Rossi, 52, listed the two-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront property, in Montecito, on March 10, four years after initially purchasing the property, according to Realtor. The house, which was built in 1954, is 1,691 square feet on a .44 acre lot.

“Simplicity meets sophistication in this award-winning transformation of a classic Montecito cottage into a sleek, contemporary beach bungalow,” the property listing reads. “Nestled on a private lane in the coveted Butterfly Beach neighborhood, this home offers seamless indoor-outdoor living with sun-drenched patios, lush gardens, and tranquil spaces.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi’s decision to sell this property follows their relisting of another Montecito house in January. The couple are known for flipping properties across California, but in recent months it seems that they are pulling away from the American real estate market altogether.

DeGeneres was once one of the country’s most beloved comedians – before her career came to a halt following allegations of a culture of bullying, racism, and sexual harassment on the set of her daytime talk show. She announced her retirement from show business in 2024. De Rossi, an actress best known for her portrayal of Lindsay Bluth Fünke on “Arrested Development,” partially retired in 2018.

In late 2024, the couple permanently moved to a farmhouse in the iconic British Cotswolds region – with neighbors including Kate Moss and David and Victoria Beckham. The decision was at least partially motivated by the election of President Donald Trump, according to tabloid reports.

