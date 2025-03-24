See inside John Goodman’s $5.5 million New Orleans mansion

Iconic actor John Goodman recently listed his historic mansion in the New Orleans Garden District for $5.5 million.

Goodman, 72, purchased the home from musician and Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor in 2005 for $1.8 million, according to Realtor. The four bedroom, 4.5 bathroom property is 4,950 square feet on a .29 acre lot.

“Built in the 1850s, this meticulously maintained property features deep double galleries overlooking lush gardens and a gated entry framed by ancient Crepe Myrtles,” the real estate listing reads. “Inside, discover timeless elegance with a bay-window banquette, a grand staircase, and a formal dining room adorned with hand-painted hardwood floors, crown molding, and a stately fireplace.”

The property also features an elegant “outdoor oasis” that “includes a saltwater pool, a covered veranda, and high privacy foliage,” according to the listing.

Until recently, Goodman owned another residence in Pacific Palisades, but it was destroyed by January’s Southern California wildfires. He purchased that house in 2007 for $4.6 million and reportedly did extensive renovations on the property.

Despite retaining a Los Angeles residence for work, Goodman has called New Orleans home for decades. He first visited the city with his fraternity brothers for Mardi Gras in 1972. After filming two movies and meeting his future wife, Annabeth, in the city, he moved there permanently in 1989.

For a little over a decade, Goodman lived with his family in a “haunted house” in the New Orleans suburbs before moving to his current home in the city proper.

“I’d kind of had it with show business and I wanted to get away from Los Angeles,” he told Garden & Gun magazine in 2014. “I can watch the tourists go by my front yard, be a zoo animal, read Willie Morris, sip a faux bourbon — in my case a Diet Coke (KO) — with some mint leaves.”

