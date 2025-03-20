See inside Liam Neeson’s sprawling New York apartment — that could be yours for $10.75 million

Actor Liam Neeson recently listed his spacious $10.75 million New York City apartment for $10.75 million, a quarter-century after he and his late wife, actress Natasha Richardson, first purchased the Upper West Side pied-à-terre for $4 million.

The Academy Award-nominated actor first listed the property for $12.75 million in 2024, before pulling it off the market and relisting at a reduced price in March. He also switched to a new real estate brokerage – the property’s current broker is Matthew Coleman of Coleman Real Estate Group.

Neeson’s apartment is on the 28th floor of a 56-story condo that was first built in 1994. The five bedroom, five bathroom apartment was originally three different units, before Neeson combined them into one 4,524-square-foot space, according to Architectural Digest.

The sunny Manhattan digs include a spectacular master suite, with an attached office, a private gym, and a spa-like bathroom. The apartment is an ideal home for a close family or those who love to entertain guests, with its chef’s kitchen, walk-in pantry, and ample space for wine storage.

The property also features floor-to-ceiling windows with 360 degree views of Manhattan, hardwood floors, and custom built-ins to accommodate Neeson’s art collection. The building itself provides amenities, including access to an Equinox gym, a pool, and a basketball court.

Neeson has expressed a desire to step back from Hollywood by the end of 2025 – or at least from the action roles that made him an icon. “I’m 72 — it has to stop at some stage,” the “Taken” star told People last fall. “You can’t fool audiences.”

Aside from his sprawling Manhattan apartment, Neeson also owns a 37-acre property in Millbrook, New York. The Irish actor purchased his 6,000-square foot country home in 1994, the same year he married Richardson. It’s unclear whether Neeson plans to retreat to this property, following the sale of his city apartment.

