Look inside this year’s $217,000 gift bag for Oscars nominees

When watching the 97th Academy Awards, there was a clear divide between the A-listers and the rest of the film industry. Winners in less glamorous categories were played off relatively quickly, while Best Actor winner Adrien Brody gave a lengthy speech about his life in the film industry.

Aside from the allocated speech time, there’s actually another divide between the celebrities in the acting and directing categories and every other person who was nominated. Even the individuals who lost in those five categories went home with a $217,000 gift bag. The technical, foreign, short, and animated film nominees were not nearly as lucky.

For more than 25 years, Distinctive Assets has distributed gift bags packed full of luxury goodies to the 20 nominated actors and 5 nominated directors.

“While our gifts may be famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve as a means to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back,” said founder Lash Fary, in a statement. “This year, on the heels of the historically tragic LA fires, we have found even more ways that our celebrity swag can do good in our community.”

While many of this year’s prizes are wellness or travel-oriented, there’s also several products included in direct response to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The most valuable item in the gift basket is $50,000 to spend at Maison Construction, which is offering nominees “project management services” for rebuilding Los Angeles properties post-wildfires.

“Each celebrity gift can be redeemed for themselves or they can direct the opportunity to support fire victims,” the company said.

Disaster recovery company Bright Harbor also offered nominees the opportunity to assist wildfire victims. Nominees received a one year subscription to Bright Harbors disaster relief services and an additional 10 subscriptions to give to others.

“Whether they pamper themselves or share these bountiful gifts as a care package for a friend who may have recently lost their home, we give these gifts not based on the recipients’ need but out of a desire to brighten someone’s day and to acknowledge a job well done,” said Fary.

