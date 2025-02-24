See Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s $35 million mansion

Billionaire actress Selena Gomez and her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, closed on a $35 million Beverly Hills mansion just days before announcing their engagement.

The couple began dating in 2023 and got engaged in late 2024 – sharing the relationship update via social media on December 11. Earlier that same week, Gomez and Blanco purchased the Beverly Hills property, which previously belonged to Todd Phillips, the director of “The Joker” and “The Hangover.”

Phillips sold the property for $31 million in 2021, nearly a decade after he purchased it for $17.25 million in 2012.

Gomez and Blanco’s honeymoon home reportedly has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a library, a greenhouse, and a fitness center. Built in 1928, the interior is nearly 7,000 square feet. The property spans two lots and features two guest houses, one with a music studio and the other with a home movie theater.

This property will likely be Gomez’s priciest pad to date, but the multi-hyphenate performer has racked up expensive properties since her years as a teenage Disney Channel (DIS) star. For his part, Blanco owns a three-bedroom loft in Chelsea, New York, that he listed for close to $4 million last June.

Gomez is among the youngest self-made female billionaires in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. While she achieved stardom as an actress and singer, much of her wealth is actually derived from entrepreneurship – particularly from her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty. Blanco is an 11-time Grammy nominee known for his songwriting collaborations with artists including Katy Perry, Maroon 5, and Ed Sheeran.

The couple is set to release a collaborative album entitled “I Said I Love You First” on March 21.

Click through to see where Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have lived over the years.