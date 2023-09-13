Make business better.™️
Semtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $382 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of $5.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $238.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $237.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Semtech expects its results to range from a loss of 22 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $210 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMTC