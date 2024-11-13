Meet the wealthy former business leaders heading to the Senate

Dave McCormick last week defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey to become Pennsylvania’s next senator, a big win for the former consultant and hedge fund executive.

According to his LinkedIn, McCormick worked at the consultancy McKinsey & Company for a handful of years before he joined FreeMarkets in 1999, as the company was going public. By 2002, he had become CEO and led the company’s overseas expansion. He also led its sale to Ariba in early 2004, leaving the company in 2005.

After a stint in the Treasury Department, McCormick joined Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund managing $168 billion as of 2022. By 2017, he had become co-CEO, later becoming the sole chief in April 2020.

His time at Bridgewater opened him up to several attacks on the campaign trail, thanks to his history of betting against local legends — like U.S. Steel (X) and The Hershey Company (HSY) — as well as investments in a Chinese firm producing fentanyl.

A 2023 book on Bridgewater and Dalio, Rob Copeland’s “The Fund,” reported that McCormick advocated for closer ties with Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco, according to Go Erie. He also helped Dalio pressure a female employee who accused then-CEO Greg Jensen of groping her to be a “supportive public presence.”

According to The Huffington Post, citing financial disclosures, McCormick and his wife, former Goldman Sachs (GS) partner and Trump administration official Dina Powell, have a collective net worth of between $95 million and $196 million.

McCormick last ran for office in 2022 but fell short during the Republican primary. Another businessman, Dr. Mehmet Oz, instead emerged victorious before his scandal-ridden campaign ended with his own defeat at the hands of Democratic Sen. John Fetterman.



The Associated Press has projected McCormick as the winner of the 2024 Senate race, although Democratic rival and incumbent Sen. Bob Casey hasn’t conceded. As of Monday afternoon, with 98% of ballots counted, McCormick has a 39,650 vote lead on Casey, with 49% of the vote to Casey’s 48.43%.