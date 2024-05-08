Markets

Uber and Lyft stock are riding in opposite directions after earnings

Uber's earnings disappointed investors while Lyft's results exceeded expectations

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled Uber and Lyft stock are riding in opposite directions after earnings
Photo: Lucy Nicholson (Reuters)
UBER-0.95%LYFT-3.90%

Shares of the two ride-hailing giants were moving in opposite directions Wednesday morning. Uber stock fell more than 6% after the company released its first-quarter results. By contrast, rival Lyft’s shares rose more than 8% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Uber announced an unexpected net loss in its latest earnings report, along with lower bookings projected in the next quarter. The company’s net loss increased from $157 million to $654 million, resulting in a loss of 32 cents per share compared to 8 cents per share in the same quarter last year. In contrast, Wall Street’s analysts expected 23 cents per share in earnings.

Uber expects to report gross bookings between $38.75 billion and $40.25 billion for the second quarter, missing estimates of $40 billion.

It wasn’t all bad, though. Uber reported $10.13 billion in revenue, which is more than the $10.11 billion estimated by analysts.

In its quarterly earnings report released Tuesday evening, meanwhile, Lyft exceeded expectations with a revenue of $1.28 billion, surpassing the estimated $1.17 billion. Its adjusted earnings per share exceeded analysts’ consensus estimate, coming in at $0.15 versus $0.09 per share.