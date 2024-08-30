Business News

Shell isn't so eager to look for oil these days

The petro giant is slashing its exploration workforce by 20%

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An old version of the Shell logo
An old version of the Shell logo
Photo: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)
In This Story
SHEL+1.26%

Shell SHEL+1.26%, one of the world’s largest oil companies, is pulling back a bit from looking for the product that powers its bottom line. Reuters reports that the company will be cutting 20% of its oil-and-gas exploration workforce, the equivalent of hundreds of jobs. The move is part of an effort to save as much as $3 billion in expenses by the end of the year.

Suggested Reading

Walgreens once ruled. Then came Amazon, Theranos — and some costly bets
Amazon executives trash talk Microsoft's big quantum computing breakthrough
The labor market is getting softer. Bosses are using that to bring workers back to the office
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Walgreens once ruled. Then came Amazon, Theranos — and some costly bets
Amazon executives trash talk Microsoft's big quantum computing breakthrough
The labor market is getting softer. Bosses are using that to bring workers back to the office
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company has been looking all over for ways to make its business less expensive. Earlier this summer, Shell announced that it was taking $2 billion in charges on its biofuels business and an Indonesian refinery it was parting ways with.

Advertisement

Related Content

Shell is giving Greenpeace a $6.6 million incentive to stop protesting
Amazon Prime now comes with a gas discount. Here's how it works

Related Content

Shell is giving Greenpeace a $6.6 million incentive to stop protesting
Amazon Prime now comes with a gas discount. Here's how it works

The company’s profitability has been falling after oil prices came down from highs they reached after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. On an earnings call earlier this month, CEO Wael Sawan said that the company was looking to do a bit more belt-tightening.

“As we drive competitiveness, that team is really looking at how do we hone in on the costs that actually add value and really sharpening their focus on that, and you’re again seeing the results of that come through,” he said.