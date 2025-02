Shiba Inu, Dogecoin’s main rival and another popular memecoin, has recently seen a significant surge. The primary driver behind this rally is the burn rate, which spiked by a surprising 807% in a 24-hour span, according to data from Shibburn. In total, the Shiba Inu ecosystem has removed 20,530,875 SHIB tokens from circulation over the past 24 hours.

For those unfamiliar, coin burning is the process of permanently removing cryptocurrency tokens from circulation by sending them to an inaccessible wallet address. The goal is to reduce the supply of tokens, which, in turn, can increase the value of the remaining coins.

Currently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.00001603, reflecting an 11% increase over the past week.