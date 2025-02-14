Looking for a Valentine? Try these tips from a $250,000 matchmaker

Being single has lots of perks: there’s a greater degree of independence; more time to invest in friendships, hobbies, and careers; and the ability to make decisions based solely on one’s individual interests and desires.

In one 2022 survey, 56% of single people said they were not looking for a significant other. Even the most happily alone person, however, can find their resolve shaken by the most couple-oriented holiday of the calendar year: Valentine’s Day.

If you’re single and channeling your inner Bridget Jones this weekend, April Davis has advice that could change your relationship prospects in the year to come. Davis is the founder of Luma Luxury Matchmaking, a boutique dating service that caters to clients ranging from the Real Housewives of Orange County (CMCSA) to billionaire executives.

“The first couple I ever matched was when I was 16 and working as a waitress,” said Davis. “One of the ladies I worked with was also single, and there was a guy who would come in almost every day and I knew he was single, so I got them together and they ended up getting together.”

While the average client at Luma isn’t quite the same as Davis’ restaurant co-workers, her matchmaking approach still skews more towards making personalized connections than the algorithm-based matching that dominates the 21st century dating scene.

Anyone can share their information with Luma and get added to the company’s database of potential matches for free, following a video chat interview. But for those who want a customized matchmaking experience, hiring a Luma matchmaker can cost as much as $250,000 annually.

Luma’s paying clients undergo a two-hour interview with the service’s matchmakers during which they talk about their dating history, romantic desires, and life experiences. Before matching clients with the prospective partners from the company’s database, matchmakers also administer a comprehensive personality test. The matchmakers interview an average of 50 people before selecting an individual to introduce to the client.

Once a pair is actually matched, Luma also plans the first date — but don’t expect to spend yet another evening making stilted small talk in a bar.

“We’re trying to reprogram people from the apps,” Davis explained. “People get used to an endless supply of potential matches. And they all meet for drinks and then they interview each other and it’s awkward. So we’re trying to get away from that cycle.”

If you’re single this Valentine’s Day and looking to break out of the endless cycle of first dates that go nowhere, continue reading to learn Davis’ top tips for finding lasting love.