Earnings Snapshots

SiTime Corporation (SITM) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
SITM+4.57%

SiTime Corporation (SITM+4.57%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad
Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports a revenue increase to $202.7 million for 2024, up from $144.0 million in 2023, attributed to a 36% increase in sales volume and higher average selling prices due to a change in product mix.

Suggested Reading

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad
Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of revenue for 2024 was $98.2 million, up from $61.9 million in 2023, resulting in a gross profit of $104.5 million compared to $82.1 million in the previous year.

Advertisement

Related Content

The 10 most valuable private companies in the world
Nvidia and 6 other firms that could get in on OpenAI's next big funding round

Related Content

The 10 most valuable private companies in the world
Nvidia and 6 other firms that could get in on OpenAI's next big funding round

Operating expenses rose to $219.7 million from $189.3 million in 2023, with research and development expenses increasing by 9% to $106.9 million, and selling, general, and administrative expenses increasing by 22% to $102.2 million.

Advertisement

Acquisition-related costs were $10.7 million, up from $7.7 million in 2023, primarily due to accretion of acquisition consideration payable and changes in the fair value of sales-based earnout liabilities.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $93.6 million for 2024, compared to a net loss of $80.5 million in 2023.

Interest income decreased to $22.9 million from $27.0 million in 2023, primarily due to lower interest rates and decreased investment balances.

Advertisement

SiTime's cash and cash equivalents were $6.1 million as of December 31, 2024, with short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities totaling $412.7 million.

The company continues to focus on expanding its product portfolio and addressing market demands, with a particular emphasis on its Precision Timing solutions for various industries, including communications, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the SiTime Corporation annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.