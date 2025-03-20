Trump wants to dismantle the Department of Education. Here are 6 services that could vanish

With the U.S. Department of Education on the chopping block, the agency is getting more scrutiny than usual. But what does the Department of Education do? Experts lament the impact the Department’s demise will have on some of its lesser-known roles.

Advertisement

“For instance, the DOE provides important federal oversight for implementation of legal mandates impacting immigrant students, and especially immigrant students who are English Learners,” says Brooke Kandel, dean and professor in the College of Education at Butler University.

“Additionally, the DOE collects and analyzes large scale data sets across states and sub-groups providing insights on academic achievement and program quality,” Kandel says, also noting that the DOE initiates funding sources and vets proposals for teacher training, including training specific to teachers of the English learner.

Here are some more lesser-known roles of the DOE.