The 6 ski resorts with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world

After a long day traversing the ski slopes, there’s nothing like a good meal to restore your body and prepare for the next day’s adventures. And while the central joy of a ski vacation might be the skiing itself, there’s no reason to skimp on other aspects of visiting a new location.

The joy of discovering a new restaurant, for example, is so central to traveling, that a place in the Michelin (ML) Guide, the most coveted designation an eatery can receive, is traditionally determined based on how worthwhile it is to go out of your way for a meal there.

The French tire company grants one star to a restaurant if it is high quality enough to be worth a stop on a trip, two stars if it’s worth traveling out of your way to visit the establishment, and three stars if the food is so exceptional that diners should plan a special vacation just to visit the restaurant in question.

With winter well underway, in the Northern Hemisphere, ski resorts across the world are filling up with enthusiastic athletes – and people looking to participate in après-ski activities. The food industry trend publication Chef’s Pencil recently rounded up the best ski resorts for fine dining, based on the number of Michelin star restaurants within a ten mile radius.

