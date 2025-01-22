Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says
The 6 ski resorts with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world

Food & Fine Dining

With winter well underway, in the Northern Hemisphere, ski resorts across the world are filling up with enthusiastic athletes — and enthusiastic eaters

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 6 ski resorts with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world
Photo: diephosi (iStock by Getty Images)

After a long day traversing the ski slopes, there’s nothing like a good meal to restore your body and prepare for the next day’s adventures. And while the central joy of a ski vacation might be the skiing itself, there’s no reason to skimp on other aspects of visiting a new location.

The joy of discovering a new restaurant, for example, is so central to traveling, that a place in the Michelin (ML) Guide, the most coveted designation an eatery can receive, is traditionally determined based on how worthwhile it is to go out of your way for a meal there.

The French tire company grants one star to a restaurant if it is high quality enough to be worth a stop on a trip, two stars if it’s worth traveling out of your way to visit the establishment, and three stars if the food is so exceptional that diners should plan a special vacation just to visit the restaurant in question.

With winter well underway, in the Northern Hemisphere, ski resorts across the world are filling up with enthusiastic athletes – and people looking to participate in après-ski activities. The food industry trend publication Chef’s Pencil recently rounded up the best ski resorts for fine dining, based on the number of Michelin star restaurants within a ten mile radius.

Click through to read about the best ski resorts for Michelin star dining.

6. Andermatt, Switzerland

Image for article titled The 6 ski resorts with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world
Photo: James Brittain (iStock by Getty Images)

This Alpine town is home to two Michelin star restaurants – The Japanese by The Chedi and GÜTSCH by Markus Neff – and boasts a combined total of three stars. The average tasting menu price in Andermatt is $363.

5. Madonna di Campiglio, Italy

Image for article titled The 6 ski resorts with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world
Photo: F&G (iStock by Getty Images)

This Italian town boasts three Michelin-starred restaurants, with three stars between them. The restaurants include the Stube-style Dolomieu, the Alpine and Mediterranean-inspired Il Gallo Cedrone, and the secluded Stube Hermitage. The average tasting menu price in Madonna di Campiglio is $179.

4. Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

Image for article titled The 6 ski resorts with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world
Photo: Westend61 (iStock by Getty Images)

This serene Swiss town is home to three Michelin starred restaurants, with a cumulative six stars. The most acclaimed restaurant in the area is the three star Sven Wassmer Memories. IGNIV by Andreas Caminada has two stars and Verve by Sven has one. The average tasting menu price in Bad Ragaz is $252.

3. Zermatt, Switzerland

Image for article titled The 6 ski resorts with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world
Photo: XU BO / 500px (iStock by Getty Images)

Located below the peak of the Matterhorn, the Swiss city of Zermatt boasts four Michelin-starred restaurants, with four stars between them.

Travelers can choose between the contemporary Brasserie Uno, the Italian restaurant Capri, or experimental options After Seven and Alpine Gourmet Prato Borni. The average tasting menu price in Zermatt is $249.

2. Saint Moritz, Switzerland

Image for article titled The 6 ski resorts with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world
Photo: Francesco Meroni (iStock by Getty Images)

Saint Moritz, the most expensive ski resort in the world, is home to four Michelin star restaurants, with a cumulative six stars.

Italian restaurant Da Vittorio and the migratory Ecco St. Moritz both have two stars, while French restaurant Cà d’Oro and Italian eatery Krone each have one star. The average tasting menu price in Saint Moritz is $375.

1. Courchevel, France

Image for article titled The 6 ski resorts with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world
Photo: Maremagnum (iStock by Getty Images)

With seven Michelin-starred restaurants, boasting a combined 12 stars, Courchevel, France is the Alpine capital of fine dining.

The town’s restaurants include the three star Le 1947 à Cheval Blanc; the two-starred restaurants Le Sarkara, Sylvestre Wahid - Les Grandes Alpes, and Le Chabichou by Stéphane Buron; and the one-starred spots Le Farçon, Baumanière 1850, and Alpage. The average tasting menu price in Courchevel is $366.

