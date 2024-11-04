Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

Lifestyle

The most luxurious ski towns for Christmas that aren't Aspen or Vail

Luxury ski developments are popping up across the western U.S.

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The most luxurious ski towns for Christmas that aren&#39;t Aspen or Vail
Photo: Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Telluride

If you’re an enthusiastic skier looking for a place to hit the slopes this winter, it might be time to set aside Aspen and Vail for some more under-the-radar locations.

Across the western U.S., once sleepy ski towns are starting to wake up. In Deer Valley, Utah — the “forgotten step sister” of Park City — nearly 6,800 acres of land are under development for a new resort project, which will include a luxurious Grand Hyatt (H) Hotel and opulent private residences. In Keystone, a hidden Colorado community, Kindred Resort will soon become one of the largest real estate developments in the ski industry.

And in Telluride, famed for its connections to the film and tech industries, the Four Seasons is constructing the city’s first hotel in more than 15 years.

For decades, the city “didn’t feel ready for a Four Seasons,” Brian O’Neill, a real estate broker handling sales for the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Telluride, told Quartz. As a local and self-described skiing fanatic, O’Neill was familiar with the virtues of the Colorado community.

Over the years, he explained, projects started and stopped as outside interest in developing the community grew steadily.

“We matured to the point where it is now fitting” to have a luxury resort, he said.

The Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Telluride is certainly luxurious. Among other amenities, the resort will have floor-to-ceiling glass windows, ski-in/ski-out access, cryotherapy, light therapy, and a hyperbaric chamber. Unlike similar resorts, the Four Seasons property also sits high on a mountain, rather than in the valley.

“Our site has better views, with more hours of sunlight,” O’Neill explains. “All these amenities, combined with the Telluride community mean that people are gravitating toward us.”

Further west, in Utah, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley is causing a similar stir. The resort, located in close proximity to Salt Lake International Airport, has garnered so much attention that all 55 private residences, slated to open this month, had already sold out by late August.

“Nowhere in the last 40 years has a resort been built to bring on 3,700 acres of new skiable terrain, until now,” Kurt Krieg, the executive vice president of resort development at Extell Development Company, told Quartz. “We are in the process of completing the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, which is roughly 642,000 square feet. It’s 387 hotel rooms and 55 private residences that’ll open on Nov. 20.”

While the number of guests flocking to these ski towns is sure to increase over the next year, there are still plenty of low-key sports left for people who prefer a quieter vacation venue. Continue reading to learn more about Telluride, Deer Valley, and the other sleepy ski towns making a stir in the western states.

Telluride, Colorado

Image for article titled The most luxurious ski towns for Christmas that aren&#39;t Aspen or Vail
Photo: Photography by Deb Snelson (iStock by Getty Images)

Why should I visit?

In addition to it’s stunning natural landscape and newly constructed luxury resort, Telluride is famed for its close-knit community.

“It’s very mom and pop here,” O’Neill told Quartz. “People say thank you on the ski lift and there’s accountability because everyone knows everyone.”

Where can I stay?

While the Four Seasons isn’t slated to open until 2028, Telluride has a number of hotel options for those eager to visit in the near future. The Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, and the Hotel Columbia come highly recommended by skiing enthusiasts, who prize the close proximity to the mountains and the high-class amenities that are easily available.

Deer Valley, Utah

Image for article titled The most luxurious ski towns for Christmas that aren&#39;t Aspen or Vail
Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Why should I visit?

The combination of unique natural beauty and easy proximity to Salt Lake City make Deer Valley a particularly great location for people hoping have a high-quality skiing experience, while also making the most of limited time. Being less than an hour from Salt Lake International Airport means that people who might only have a few days of vacation can immediately head out to their mountain destinations, Krieg explained. “This really gives that extra time on the slopes that people need,” he said.

Where can I stay?

The Deer Valley Estate Village will open in winter 2025, offering guests the option to stay at either the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley or one of the nearly 1,800 newly available private residences — which range from estate lots to luxury condos.

Keystone, Colorado

Image for article titled The most luxurious ski towns for Christmas that aren&#39;t Aspen or Vail
Photo: Keystone, Colorado Residences/Kindred Resort

Why should I visit?

Located in central Colorado, Keystone has one of the longest skiing seasons in the United States. It is typically among the first resorts to open for skiing each year: in 2023, visitors were able to hit the slopes starting on Nov. 1.

Where can I stay?

The Kindred Resort, set to open in 2025, will offer luxury accommodations including condos and a 107-room hotel. If you don’t want to wait that long before visiting this Colorado community, the Black Bear Lodge Condo and the Keystone Lodge and Spa have both received positive reviews from visitors.

Ketchum, Idaho

Image for article titled The most luxurious ski towns for Christmas that aren&#39;t Aspen or Vail
Photo: KJELL LINDER (iStock by Getty Images)

Why should I visit?

Home to the Sun Valley Conference, Ketchum, Idaho has amenities that make it desirable to visiting billionaires, while maintaining rural charm. Nearby Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain both have high-quality slops on diverse terrains, offering sporting opportunities for both experienced and novice skiers.

Where can I stay?

Ketchum offers an array of rental properties, that enable travelers with a range a price points to visit the Idaho community. The Sun Valley Lodge offers a luxury experience, while the Sun Valley Inn has more low-key, affordable accommodations. For travelers not interested in staying in a hotel, there are also cottages, townhomes, and condos available to rent.

Taos, New Mexico

Image for article titled The most luxurious ski towns for Christmas that aren&#39;t Aspen or Vail
Photo: Mona Makela Photography (iStock by Getty Images)

Why should I visit?

This charming New Mexico town offers a unique combination of quintessentially southwestern arts and culture, alongside some of the most challenging commercial skiing in the country. Forty percent of trails in the Taos Ski Valley are expert rated, providing thrills for experienced athletes.

Where can I stay?

Taos is still somewhat off the beaten path: there are no massive luxury developments in this city. Instead, there are dozens of highly rated and historic hotels and inns available for travelers. Among those recommended by locals and frequent visitors are the Historic Taos Inn and the Dreamcatcher Bed & Breakfast.

