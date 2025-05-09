How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

7 of the smallest commercial airports in America

About
Travel

7 of the smallest commercial airports in America

You'll find plenty of legroom on flights and short TSA lines at these airports

By
Kevin Williams
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 7 of the smallest commercial airports in America
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Airports are either the bane of one’s existence or magical places that capture the imagination. Or both.

Advertisement

Large commercial airports feature lines snaking through the TSA, long lines at the snack bar, and a John Muir Trail-length hike to baggage claim.

Smaller airports can still provide the magic of a large airport — the excitement of heading to some exotic destination, watching the planes take off and land, and going to the gift shop (if there is one) — without the headaches.

Airports come in all sizes, from the sprawling and crowded JFK in New York to more laid-back vibe airports like Hilton Head/Savannah’s airport.

According to FAA data, which tracks “enplanements” (passenger boardings), the nation’s busiest airport is Atlanta’s Hartsfield/Jackson International, with 50,950,068 enplanements. That’s roughly the entire population of Spain (48.3 million).

Meanwhile, some of the smallest commercial airports in the USA (ones that receive regular commercial, not charter, service) can see as few as 5,000 passengers come through annually.

Using FAA data, we’ve selected some of the smallest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9


Dawson Community Airport — Glendive, Montana


Dawson Community Airport — Glendive, Montana

Image for article titled 7 of the smallest commercial airports in America
Photo: Dawson Community Airport

If you want an easy-to-access car rental counter and an airport restaurant, you’ll be out of luck here.

Advertisement

However, if you don’t like waiting through long, anxiety-inducing TSA lines, this airport is for you. TSA wait times are usually less than a minute because there are so few passengers. According to the FAA, there were only 4,330 passengers through GDV between March 2021 and February 2022.

Cape Air is the only carrier that serves the airport, with two daily flights to Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) that cost $52 round-trip.

You’ll have to venture into the nearby town of Glendive for other amenities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Havre City-County Airport

Havre City-County Airport

Image for article titled 7 of the smallest commercial airports in America
Photo: Havre Tourism (Getty Images)

The Havre City-County Airport is so small that they don’t have photos of it on their website. Or anywhere else.

Advertisement

Havre’s airport is served by Cape Air also and averages less than 6,000 passengers a year.

But Havre Airport services include aviation fuel, aircraft parking (ramp or tie down), pilot supplies, courtesy cars (free for pilots to use in the local area), and restrooms. You won’t find a restaurant or rental car counter, but you will breeze through TSA in minutes.

A study by the Montana Department of Transportation in 2016 put the airport’s economic impact at close to $1.2 million.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9


Southeast Iowa Regional Airport


Southeast Iowa Regional Airport

Image for article titled 7 of the smallest commercial airports in America
Photo: Southeast Iowa Regional Airport

With only about 6000 passengers annually, this small airport serves — as the name implies — southeast Iowa.

Advertisement

The airport says of its vibe:

Passengers tell us that the laid back, inviting atmosphere at our Airport reminds them of the Wings TV show. We take that reference to our friendly facility as a compliment.

There are three flights daily, two to Chicago and one to St. Louis. And on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays there is an evening flight to St. Louis.

While the terminal doesn’t have a restaurant, there is an Avis (CAR) car rental counter on site.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9


Garden City Regional Airport


Garden City Regional Airport

Image for article titled 7 of the smallest commercial airports in America
Photo: Garden City Regional Airport

Serving about 50,000 passengers a year, this is still one of the smaller commercial airports.

Advertisement

Imagine, though, being able to park right outside the terminal (see photo above), breeze through TSA, and be at your gate in minutes. That is what you get at the Garden City Regional Airport.

The airport has two flights a day to Dallas on American Eagle (AAL), the commuter subsidiary of American Airlines.

The airport features three rental car counters and a restaurant, Milk & Honey.

A sample round-trip airfare from Garden City to Dallas will cost you about $360.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9


Western Nebraska Regional Airport


Western Nebraska Regional Airport

Image for article titled 7 of the smallest commercial airports in America
Photo: Western Nebraska Regional Airport

You won’t chase your luggage over a miles long conveyor belt at this airport. Just one single loop to grab your bag and go.

Advertisement

This airport based in Scottsbluff, Nebraska serves under 10,000 passengers annually.

The airport features easy parking, a Hertz (HTZ) rental car counter, an Italian restaurant and plenty of room to lounge around.

According to the airport, the facility covers 1,806 acres, has two runways, and thousands of flights every year. They just aren’t very full.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9


Devils Lake Regional Airport


Devils Lake Regional Airport

Image for article titled 7 of the smallest commercial airports in America
Photo: Devils Lake Regional Airport

You won’t find a restaurant or fancy lounge at Devil’s Lake Regional Airport. But you will find one flight a day to Denver, Colorado, and Jamestown, North Dakota.

Advertisement

The airport recently opened a new 5,200 square-foot terminal addition. While the airport records less than 10,000 passengers daily, traffic is growing.

The new terminal features more vending machines for its commercial travelers, as well as an ATM and changing room for mothers and their infants. The airport also has added a jetway so passengers don’t have to disembark in a harsh North Dakota winter.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9


Veterans Airport - Marion, Illinois


Veterans Airport - Marion, Illinois

Image for article titled 7 of the smallest commercial airports in America
Photo: Veterans Airport (Getty Images)

In 2023, Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion, Illinois, experienced 10,558 enplanements.

Advertisement

This tiny southern Illinois airport offers four flights most days to Chicago airports: two to Midway, and two to O’Hare.

While you won’t find a restaurant in the terminal, you will find a rental car counter and a motel on the grounds.

According to local media reports, large glass windows throughout the building let in natural light. The lobby has a check-in counter and lounge area. To the left is a baggage claim and secure waiting area. To the right of the main lobby is a charter flight lounge that can also be used for events.

Advertisement

9 / 9