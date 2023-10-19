Make business better.™️
Business News

Snap-On: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $243.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $4.51.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.39 per share.

The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.