6 solar-powered innovations reshaping sustainable infrastructure Six developing technologies could relieve electric grid demand with more solar power access in the coming years

A greener future requires better power infrastructure. Generating it through traditional fossil fuel plants creates excessive carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, but the modern world isn’t going back to life without electric hookups. Meeting that need with eco-friendly energy innovations is essential.

There’s also a time-sensitive need for green power. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates the nation will experience 800 annual hours without electricity by 2030 if infrastructure improvements don’t happen. The current grid deals with high demand and uses outdated hardware. As artificial intelligence (AI) data centers continue to draw more local energy and the population grows, sustainable electricity could ease the grid’s strain.

Progress has already begun. California has 50% more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations than gas stations, and nationwide residential properties are installing solar panels to mitigate their electric bills. Tax credits incentivize businesses to switch their commercial properties to green energy. Ensuring people can affordably access solar products and tax discounts for starting sustainable lives makes change less intimidating.

Unfortunately, every new panel and charging station connects to and puts more pressure on the grid. The infrastructure still needs support while generating power for high-demand properties like data centers — which use 21% of global energy production — over the next five years. The world needs eco-friendly options.

Revamping solar technologies with creative solutions could be the nation’s path to a greener future. Research teams are exploring new ways to use existing tech for that purpose. Learning about which innovations will be widely available soon could help you decide which tools to add to your daily life.