Earnings Snapshots

South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 7, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
SPFI-0.15%

South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI-0.15%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

The top 6 gadget reveals of MWC 2025 that got the internet buzzing
The Dow swings wildly as Trump tariffs fuel the stock market's worst week in 2 years
Walgreens once ruled. Then came Amazon, Theranos — and some costly bets
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports total assets of $4.23 billion, with gross loans held for investment at $3.06 billion and total deposits at $3.62 billion. The company's total shareholders' equity was $438.9 million.

Suggested Reading

The top 6 gadget reveals of MWC 2025 that got the internet buzzing
The Dow swings wildly as Trump tariffs fuel the stock market's worst week in 2 years
Walgreens once ruled. Then came Amazon, Theranos — and some costly bets
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Net income for the year was $49.7 million, a decrease from $62.7 million in the previous year. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in noninterest income.

Advertisement

Related Content

Apple is delaying Siri’s AI upgrade
The Fed will wait for trade war fallout before cutting interest rates, Jerome Powell says

Related Content

Apple is delaying Siri’s AI upgrade
The Fed will wait for trade war fallout before cutting interest rates, Jerome Powell says

Net interest income increased to $147.1 million from $139.7 million in the prior year, while the provision for credit losses was $4.3 million, slightly down from $4.6 million.

Advertisement

Noninterest income dropped to $48.1 million from $79.2 million, largely due to the absence of a gain on the sale of a subsidiary recorded in the previous year.

Advertisement

Noninterest expenses decreased to $127.6 million from $134.9 million, with a notable reduction in salaries and employee benefits.

The company reported a net interest margin of 3.65%, up slightly from 3.61% in the previous year.

Advertisement

South Plains Financial's allowance for credit losses was $43.2 million, representing 1.42% of total loans held for investment.

The company's securities portfolio decreased to $577.2 million, with a decline in the fair value of available-for-sale securities.

Advertisement

The filing also details the company's capital ratios, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 17.86% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.04%, both indicating a well-capitalized status.

The report highlights the company's liquidity position, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $359.1 million and significant borrowing capacity from the Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank.

Advertisement

South Plains Financial continues to focus on its operations in Texas and Eastern New Mexico, with a diversified loan portfolio primarily in real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer lending.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the South Plains Financial Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.