For more than 50 years, Southwest Airlines has stood out from the pack in the airline industry by offering open seating. Beginning Jan 27, 2026, that policy will be over, as assigned seating becomes the norm.

The carrier has been moving in this direction since July of 2024, when it announced plans to offer assigned seating. Now it's ready to commit. And, just as with other carriers, frequent flyers have the most to gain, while budget travelers are likely to feel slighted.

The Wall Street Journal got a sneak peek at how Southwest will transition from boarding positions to boarding groups — and what travelers can expect.

Passengers will be boarded in eight separate groups. This, the airline says, will eliminate the rush of passengers who try to get on board before it's their turn. If you're flying in first class (another fairly new feature on the carrier) or are one of the most frequent of flyers, you'll automatically be in Group 1 or 2. From there, flyers with window seats will board, then those in middle seats and aisles, starting in the back of the plane.

That could tick off passengers who are sitting toward the front of the plane but not in first class, as their later boarding groups could mean they lose out on overhead carry-on space.

Southwest is offering a workaround for that, but just like people who want to skip the line at theme parks, you'll have to pay extra.

The Priority Boarding option will let you get on board the plane before even Groups 1 or 2. Prices for that last-minute option will be dynamic and vary depending on the route. The Journal notes that on a recent Phoenix-Dallas flight, Priority Boarding cost $93 one-way.