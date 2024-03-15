Every highlight from SpaceX Starship's third test flight

Starship flew faster and longer than ever before on Thursday, but with both stages lost during the mission, there’s clearly much more progress to be made. Here’s our detailed breakdown of Integrated Flight Test 3 and what happens next.

Advertisement

The megarocket, standing 400 feet tall (121 meters), took off at 9:25 a.m. ET Thursday from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The most powerful rocket in the world, pushing off from the planet with more than 16 million pounds of thrust, was pushed to its limits, succeeding in some ways but falling short in others. Check out the slideshow above to see how it went down.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.