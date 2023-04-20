SpaceX's Starship lost control on its first test flight

The largest and most powerful rocket ever built took flight. Until it didn’t.



SpaceX’s Starship was lofted into the air over the Gulf of Mexico by its Super Heavy rocket booster this morning, passing through the highest stage of launch stress before something went wrong.

Instead of seeing the two stages separate and Starship continue on its way, observers saw the vehicle begin to tumble before breaking apart in midair. SpaceX engineers said, though, that any progress past clearing the launch tower (which Starship did) would be considered a victory.

SpaceX has a lot riding on Starship



Starship’s test flight is a major milestone for SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who has been discussing heavy- lift rockets for more than a decade, and who unveiled the original plans for this vehicle in 2017. SpaceX has spent billions of dollars alongside funding from the US Air Force and NASA to develop this vehicle.



Still, expectations were low: The first flight of any rocket is likely to go wrong, and this is an unusually complex machine, with the largest number of rocket engines ever fired by a launch vehicle.



Musk had hoped for an orbital test flight as recently as last fall, before it could be scheduled this month. The test flight wasn’t intended to put the vehicle into a stable path around Earth ; instead, Starship was set only to fly into space, reaching a near-orbital trajectory with an expected peak of 146 miles.



SpaceX had hoped to see the enormous booster stage return in a controlled landing in the Gulf of Mexico, even as Starship itself flew more than 3,600 miles to an ocean landing site in the Pacific near Hawaii.

What will Starship’s test flight prove?



The test flight was designed to show SpaceX engineers what their vehicle can do. Can all 33 of the booster’s engines ignite on time and safely carry the vehicle into the sky? Can the sta ges successfully separate mid-flight? Can the booster safely reenter the atmosphere and return to Earth? Will Starship be able to ignite its own six engines, fly to Hawaii, and splash down gently in one piece?

If SpaceX can eventually answer all the se questions to satisfaction, Starship is widely awaited by a number of customers. Astrophysicists think its capacious cargo bay can bring powerful new telescopes into space, NASA wants to use it to land astronauts on the Moon, entrepreneurs are dreaming up business plans with giant space stations, and Musk wants to launch a new generation of larger Starlink satellites—and, of course, plot a journey to Mars.

One layman’s measure of the risk involved with today’s test: The Federal Aviation Administration, which licenses rocket launches, is requiring the company have $500 million of liability insurance in case of problems during the flight.