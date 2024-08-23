Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Powerful people have a stress problem. Could going to the spa be the answer?

Lifestyle

In recent years, men in high-salaried, high-pressure industries have increasingly turned to the once female-dominated wellness space

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Powerful people have a stress problem. Could going to the spa be the answer?
Photo: Othership

The first time Robbie Bent visited a bathhouse, it wasn’t a quick trip – but it was a transformative one.

He was living in Toronto, when his then-girlfriend suggested that they visit a bathhouse, after hearing about the benefits of ice baths from a podcast hosted by biochemist Rhonda Patrick. The only problem was that there were none available in Canada’s largest city.

“So we went to the outskirts of this small town called Mississauga and that was our first date,” Bent said. “And it was amazing, because you’re not on your phone and the ice bath boosts norepinephrine, dopamine in the brain, these neurochemicals that make you feel alive and reduce social anxiety, the same way alcohol does.”

For Bent, this experience became the catalyst for building a movement. He went from visiting small-town bathhouses to constructing an ice bath in his garage to eventually founding Othership, an “immersive sauna and ice bath experience” with locations in Toronto and New York.

Like many wellness aficionados, Bent’s passion for the space emerged from the stresses of his own life. After finishing university, he first worked for a hedge fund and then founded a venture capital-backed tech startup.

“The tech company itself failed and I went through a ton of struggle,” he said. “I struggled with alcohol and was completely broke and really felt pretty awful. And to get over that, I ended up getting into meditation and 10-day retreats.”

Bent is not alone in this experience. In recent years, a growing number of men working in high-salaried, high-pressure industries have increasingly turned to the once female-dominated world of wellness. Experts attribute this change to a number of factors – including the pandemic and shifting attitudes towards mental health.

“We’ve noticed an upward trend in male guests that are particularly drawn to services like IV Drip Therapy, bodywork treatments, and longevity-focused sessions,” said Steven McAninch, the general manager of The Well, a full-service spa in Manhattan.

“Many of our male members approach wellness with a goal-oriented mindset – their focus often centers around feeling better internally to enhance their external performance, whether that’s excelling at work, on the field, or in other areas of their lives.”

Jyima Ofori-Atta, a certified personal trainer and holistic health coach, explained that many of the men who come to his Los Angeles gym – the Jyim Fitness studio – are also influenced by seeing athletes like LeBron James and Tom Brady perform at high levels, even as they age into their late 30s and early 40s.

“Men are now seeing athletes who are able to play five-to-ten years longer than the average career span and they’re asking why,” said Ofori-Atta. “ It’s because [athletes are] going to yoga, because they’re getting massages, because they’re doing ice baths.

Ofori-Atta said that many of his clients, who include musicians, Nike executives, and restaurateurs among other professions, are increasingly making the connection between better performance and taking rest and recovery seriously.

At the same time, however, Ofori-Atta has said that he has to build different levels of trust with male clients to encourage them to rest and recover.

“I spend a lot of time emphasizing regulating your nervous system and managing stress. And most of my male clients are like, ‘Oh, don’t come up to me with that spiritual BS,’” he said.

For people in careers that emphasize maximizing results and optimizing performance, it can sometimes take witnessing someone else’s demonstrable progress – whether that person is a trainer, a friend, or a professional athlete – to buy into the idea that rest and recovery is both effective and important.

“I do have certain clients that are used to bullying their way through things,” Ofori-Atta said. “When, when they hit an obstacle, they put their head down, and they forcefully push their way through along with the stress. So for them, it does get a little difficult,” he explained, to accept that improving their overall health and wellness will require time and patience.

Bent has described the experiences that men have at Othership as a “Trojan horse into emotional work.” After feeling the physical relief of sweating and moving in a sauna or an ice bath, they’re more willing to open up emotionally as well.

“We actually see a ton of men crying,” he explained, after being in a positive space that encourages recovery.

While some people in high-powered careers need more encouragement to embrace wellness, some experts point to a parallel phenomenon: an obsession with health at all costs. At the most extreme end are people like Bryan Johnson, the billionaire founder of Kernel, who has reportedly spent millions of dollars on experimental procedures intended to reverse the aging process.

When the Information, a subscription tech industry news site, polled their readership about their wellness habits, responses poured in: Subscribers wrote about common activities like taking supplements, going to the spa, and getting massages. But respondents also detailed getting red-light therapy, using IV drips, and entering a $70,000 hyperbaric chamber, Business Insider reported.

Kim Peirano, an acupuncturist, hypnotherapist, and Jungian life coach, said in the 14 years she’s worked in wellness spaces, there have always been instances of people investing enormous amounts of time and energy into their health, only to find diminishing returns. But she says the phenomenon has become “exponentially” worse since the pandemic.

“We all had a lot more time with our phones. TikTok had its blow up and so did all of the dude bro podcasts. There’s a lot more avenues to get this information. I don’t think even five years ago you could order your own lab tests on yourself,” she explained.

“One of the things I end up working on with a lot of people around is the harm that’s been caused by overdoing wellness stuff,” she continued. “It starts turning on us, right? It’s like creating a stress response in the body in and of itself.”

Peirano and Ofori-Atta both say they make a point to remind their clients that the most important parts of achieving better physical and mental health are often the most simple: sleeping, eating an appropriate diet and taking time to actually rest – rather than focus on optimizing results at every stage.

“As humans, we are unfortunately prone to the magic cure, which sounds really nice,” Periano said. Instead she said people should first focus on improving their baseline physical and mental health. “Then move into diet and fitness and sometimes all these things will coalesce together.”

Continue reading to learn more about spas, bathhouses and wellness spaces in New York.

Aire Ancient Baths

Aire Ancient Baths

Image for article titled Powerful people have a stress problem. Could going to the spa be the answer?
Photo: AIRE Ancient Baths

What is it?

“Aire Ancient Baths are dedicated to the relaxation of both body and mind. Drawing inspiration from ancient Roman, Greek, and Ottoman traditions, each Aire Experience is designed to promote deep relaxation within carefully restored historical buildings located in the heart of among the most vibrant cities of the world,” says CEO Amadeo Serra. “We offer a wide range of experiences, from relaxing full-body massages, hot stone massages, and facial massages with Gua Sha to full-body exfoliation and body wraps.”

Where is it?

The New York City branch of Aire is located in TriBeCa; There are sister locations across the world – including in Chicago, London, Copenhagen and Barcelona.

Remedy Place

Remedy Place

Image for article titled Powerful people have a stress problem. Could going to the spa be the answer?
Photo: Remedy Place

What is it?

“I founded Remedy Place in 2019, the world’s first social wellness club, combining top alternative medicine doctors, ancient practices, and Tech-Remedies to empower you to take control of your health through proactive self-care and human connection,” says founder Dr. Jonathan Leary. “From after-work happy hours transformed into breathwork ice bath classes to movie nights upgraded to watch and drip sessions in our meditation cinema, Remedy Place redefines traditional experiences, creating new memories.”

Where is it?

Remedy Place has a New York location in the Flatiron District and a Los Angeles location in West Hollywood.

Bathhouse

Bathhouse

Image for article titled Powerful people have a stress problem. Could going to the spa be the answer?
Photo: Bathhouse

What is it?

“Bathhouses have been around for 5,000 years and we think of them as oases to be fundamentally human,” says brand manager Apneet Kaur. “People visit us for a number of reasons, whether it’s for fun, athletic recovery, or just a general health and wellbeing practice. We program our amenities (sauna, cold plunge) for the hardcore sauna heads and try to design a space that has a strong aesthetic point of view and is broadly appealing.”

Where is it?

Bathhouse has two New York locations – one in Williamsburg and one in the Flatiron District.

The Well


The Well

Image for article titled Powerful people have a stress problem. Could going to the spa be the answer?
Photo: The WELL

What is it?

The Well is a full-service spa that harnesses “unparalleled, therapeutic power and knowledge of the city’s leading healers” with a menu of “East-meets-West services and classes,” according to their website. The Well offers services including acupuncture, vibrational energy healing and health coaching.

Where is it?

The Well has a location in Manhattan, as well as sister locations in Miami, Connecticut, Cabo, and Costa Rica.

Othership

Othership

Image for article titled Powerful people have a stress problem. Could going to the spa be the answer?
Photo: Othership

What is it?

Othership is an immersive sauna and ice bath experience that also incorporates social elements. People will take Othership classes both for individual relaxation and for group social experiences like bachelor parties.

Where is it?

Othership has a New York location in the Flatiron District and two Canadian locations in Yorkville and Adelaide.

