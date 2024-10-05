How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
5 cable TV companies offering streaming perks to stop cord-cutting

Business News

Spectrum, DirecTV, and Xfinity have all recently announced new partnerships with streaming platforms such as Disney+ and Paramount+

Bruce Gil
A DirecTV satellite dish is seen mounted to a building on October 01, 2024 in San Rafael, California..
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

As cord-cutting continues to rise, several cable and satellite TV companies are starting to partner with streaming platforms in an effort to keep their customers.

The partnerships come as cable providers and cable channel owners struggle with how to handle the meteoric rise of streaming.

For example, this week, telecommunications giant AT&T (T) said it is selling its remaining stake in DirecTV as it looks to shift its focus back to wireless 5G and fiber connectivity offerings.

DirecTV, at the same time, announced it will be acquiring EchoStar’s satellite television business, including Dish TV to try to remain competitive in the shifting media landscape.

DirecTV and Dish have collectively lost 63% of their satellite customers since 2016, the company said.

Additionally, Disney, Fox Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Discovery, all slashed jobs this summer in the media industry’s downsizing push. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav is reportedly considering splitting the company’s streaming and studio assets from its cable network business.

Now in effort to stave off cord-cutting some cable and satellite companies are starting to offer their customers streaming perks.

Spectrum

Image for article titled 5 cable TV companies offering streaming perks to stop cord-cutting
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Charter Communications (CHTR) announced Wednesday that its new, multiyear distribution deal with NBCUniversal (CMCSA) — the parent company of NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, SYFY, and USA Network — will give subscribers free access to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform.

The cable company already offers access to Disney (DIS) +, ESPN+, Paramount (PARA) , AMC (AMCX)+, BET+, ViX, Max , and Discovery+ to its Spectrum TV Select video customers.

DirecTV

Image for article titled 5 cable TV companies offering streaming perks to stop cord-cutting
Image: Andrew Burton / Staff (Getty Images)

DirecTV finally reached a new distribution deal with Disney in Septmber, after a lengthy contract dispute that resulted in 11 million Americans missing out on Monday night football. The new deal also included access to Disney owned streaming platforms including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ on select DirecTV packages.

The satellite company is also offering its customers two free months of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max platform.

Xfinity

Image for article titled 5 cable TV companies offering streaming perks to stop cord-cutting
Image: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)

This May, Comcast launched its StreamSaver bundle, which includes access to Peacock, Netflix (NFLX), and AppleTV (AAPL)+ for just $15 a month. The bundle is available as an add-on to new and existing Xfinity internet and TV customers.

Fios TV

Image for article titled 5 cable TV companies offering streaming perks to stop cord-cutting
Image: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)

Verizon’s Fios TV (VZ) includes MGM+ and Paramount+ with Showtime in its premium $130 a month package.

Optimum

Image for article titled 5 cable TV companies offering streaming perks to stop cord-cutting
Image: stefanamer (Getty Images)

Optimum (ATUS) gives its customers the option to add Max and Paramount+ to their TV packages as premium channels.

