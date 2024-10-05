5 cable TV companies offering streaming perks to stop cord-cutting

As cord-cutting continues to rise, several cable and satellite TV companies are starting to partner with streaming platforms in an effort to keep their customers.



The partnerships come as cable providers and cable channel owners struggle with how to handle the meteoric rise of streaming.

For example, this week, telecommunications giant AT&T (T) said it is selling its remaining stake in DirecTV as it looks to shift its focus back to wireless 5G and fiber connectivity offerings.

DirecTV, at the same time, announced it will be acquiring EchoStar’s satellite television business, including Dish TV to try to remain competitive in the shifting media landscape.

DirecTV and Dish have collectively lost 63% of their satellite customers since 2016, the company said.

Additionally, Disney, Fox Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Discovery, all slashed jobs this summer in the media industry’s downsizing push. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav is reportedly considering splitting the company’s streaming and studio assets from its cable network business.

Now in effort to stave off cord-cutting some cable and satellite companies are starting to offer their customers streaming perks.